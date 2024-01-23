Carlos Corberan challenges West Brom players to use anguish to their advantage vs Wolves

This weekend’s huge Black Country derby looms large with the Baggies building from Championship disappointment at Norwich last time out.

Albion are out to defend a proud Hawthorns record against arch rivals from across the Black Country divide, and their home form under head coach Corberan generally has been sparkling.

But troublesome away form caught up with them in Norwich and Corberan wants his players to remember that suffering.

“After every game there is a process in front of you, the process doesn’t finish the day after a game, it finishes with the next game,” Corberan said. “During this process, we need to feel the full pain from Norwich, because it is very necessary we feel the pain from defeat.

“This is one of the things that makes you better, and to increase the desire and the use of your resources on the pitch.

“The second thing is to understand better from the game, improve from that, and then when we start to prepare technically, tactically and physically, like we know, to play this next game. But we don’t have to make a special thing, this is the process we know.”

Albion hope midfielder Okay Yokuslu (back) will be OK to feature at Sunday lunchtime but there is a big doubt over Adam Reach (ankle), with Jayson Molumby (foot) now sidelined for a prolonged period.

The day after a game is what Corberan describes as a recovery and compensation day for both his players involved in the previous fixture and those who were substitutes or unused substitutes.

Players will then have a day off early this week before technical and tactical sessions with a focus on Gary O’Neil’s visitors on Sunday, for a first derby meeting in front of supporters in 12 years.

“It is something we started from Monday because first of all we had to analyse the defeat, the things we did well and not well enough, to improve form especially away and understand games and be a better team,” Albion’s head coach explained.

“When you analyse games and are trying to improve, it is part of the preparation for the next game.”