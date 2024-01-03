Carlos Corberan optimistic despite West Brom squad challenges

The head coach was largely satisfied with how the Baggies performed in adversity in south Wales down on three more attacking options.

Corberan admitted it tough without the necessary replacements to change from the bench from an attacking perspective in what was an even contest that could have gone either way, but for the hosts taking their chance after Albion had spurned the game's clearest opening.

Albion will assess injuries to Jed Wallace and John Swift over the next day or so, hoped not to be serious, but with Grady Diangana heading off to African Cup of Nations duty this week options decrease further still. Corberan, though, saw enough spirit in the rest of his troops to remain optimistic.

"I am pleased, more than with the number of points in these four games – we have covered let's say the minimum number of points to keep in a good position in the table," Corberan said.

"The best thing we could've done (in Swansea) was win, to achieve nine points from 12 (over Christmas), but we couldn't.

"But when I see my team competing like they have done in this number of games, in these conditions, I am very pleased and looking forward to work with them."

Albion won their home fixtures against Norwich and Leeds between Christmas and New Year but were defeated away at Middlesbrough and Swansea, though the latter was an improved display on the limp showing in Teesside.

Corberan did not buy into discrepancies between the home and away form, instead pointing to a squad bereft of attacking alternatives, as substitute Swift was ruled unavailable after feeling pain from half-time onwards.

Eventually, in search of a goal, back-up right-back Pipa came on in attacking midfield.

"I don't think so, I don't agree about this (home and away)," said Corberan. "We arrived without Maja and Phillips, without Swift, without Wallace, without Sarmiento. We cannot make analysis between playing home and away.

"Our options in Swansea decreased, we didn't come with a strong squad that we had, it's something that you are going to suffer, to decrease the possibilities you have.

"But even with the difficulty, I saw the squad here with a lot of commitment, a lot of effort, in some moments you didn't feel the difference that we played away, we played with personality, we finished the game with Pipa as a No.10, you cannot compare the fact we played home or away, it means less than the players we put in."