Bitesize Baggies: West Brom's vicious injury cycle, Fellows & a festive fixture rating

Situation more concerning than defeat

Everyone wanted to start the New Year with a victory in South Wales and it is disappointing that Albion slipped to a defeat, but for me the growing issues within the squad with regards to selection is more concerning than a loss.

In all honesty, Albion’s performance was far from their worst of the campaign, it wasn’t near Middlesbrough levels.

They had the best chances in the first period, and it was one lapse at the back that cost them.

But it’s the squad situation, and the worries over John Swift and Jed Wallace as well losing Jeremy Sarmiento that brings more concerns.

It feels that on a weekly basis now, Albion are suffering similar issues, and the question is how long can it go on for?

Wallace and Swift will both have scans this week, and fans need to have fingers and toes crossed because Albion cannot afford to lose them long term.

The vicious cycle that risks the fit players

As I’ve stated above, the concerns are very much about those who are nursing injuries and those who are out and unavailable.

But the more injuries Albion get, the more the strain is put on those who are fit and playing most week.