West Brom match-winner Grady Diangana admits extra Leeds United motivation

The popular winger netted shortly before half-time as the hosts recorded a statement success under Carlos Corberan against the play-off rivals and the Spaniard's former employers.

The Hawthorns, confirmed as an officially sold-out gate for a second Christmas home fixture running, was at its loudest for some time as Albion grew in stature throughout and were at their resilient best under Corberan to comfortably seal three key points.

Albion shone to a man and goalscorer Diangana said it was not lost on the players what a special night it was under the lights.

“It’s an amazing feeling. For us, it was something special," Diangana said. “The stadium was sold out, and the way everybody grafted until the last second, it meant a lot to us.

“We always have motivation within the group but there’s a little bit more when the supporters give us their energy.

"At the end of the game, it gave us even more reason not to concede in the last few minutes."

Daniel Farke threw all of his considerable attacking reserves on at the hour as the visitors hunted an equaliser but Corberan responded with a tweak of his own and Albion were immense as a defensive unit late on for a 12th clean sheet in 25 league games – two more than the next best effort from runaway leaders Leicester.

Down the other end it was a fifth goal of the season for winger Diangana as he made no mistake at the second time of asking when the ball cannoned in off his knee after an initial strike was blocked.

Having only returned from six months injured in September, he has already ousted his haul from last season before the turn of the year and is three short of his total from his magnificent loan season, which resulted in promotion.

He added: “I was hoping my goal would go in the first time! Jed (Wallace) played me a ball last game that I put wide, so this time I tried to make sure I hit the target.

“When it rebounded, everything almost went slow-motion. I just knew that if I put my leg in front of the ball, it should go on target.

“As a player, I’ve always wanted to contribute more consistently to goals. When I’m in training and doing extras, I’m focusing on how I can impact more, get in the last third and get on the end of things."

Corberan moved to counter Farke's move on the hour by introducing Kyle Bartley, who had been left out for Semi Ajayi, as the hosts went to a back three/five and the unit was outstanding to a man.

“I think it was a deserved win in the end," said Diangana. "They didn’t create too many clear chances, that’s because of the way we defended as a team, with the last-ditch headers and blocks."

Diangana is available for selection on Monday at Swansea before he jets off to join with his DR Congo team-mates ahead of their African Cup of Nations campaign.