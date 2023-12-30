West Brom boss Carlos Corberan unmoved by Brandon Thomas-Asante's potential AFCON call-up

Albion will find out in the next few days whether the striker, who turned 25 yesterday, will travel to the prestigious tournament after confirming his allegiance to Ghana.

Thomas-Asante was in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad, which will be cut to 27 by January 3. Albion’s head coach acknowledged a call-up would be merited but with attacking injuries mounting, his absence could prompt the club to have a rethink, with the transfer window open from Monday.

“It is positive when the national team calls any of our players because it means they are doing a good job in the club,” Corberan reasoned. “For me that is the main thing. It is why I am always pleased.

“It is a provisional list with 55 players and more than 50 per cent will be out. I don’t know what will happen but if he does a good job, positive things happen.

“What happens in the future? I don’t know. I’m not focused on this, I understand we as a club, the people making decisions on recruitment of course need to study the situation because it’s a possibility which could happen.”