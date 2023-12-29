West Brom 1 Leeds 0 - Report

Grady Diangana notched the contest's only goal with a winner eight minutes before half-time on a pulsating night the Baggies more than matched the side directly above them in the Championship play-off picture.

It was some way to sign off for 2023 for Corberan and his troops, who reeled fourth-placed Leeds to within three points and, just as importantly, created a five-point gap to the chasers in seventh and beyond.

Other than a bright first 15 minutes from Leeds, Corberan's men were on top and in control. It was a masterclass in organisation, resilience and work-rate from the Baggies, who swarmed all over their Yorkshire visitors.

The Hawthorns was a booming sight and sound to behold as Baggies roared their side home with pride.

Alex Palmer barely had a save to make such was the robustness of those in front of him. Okay Yokuslu was arguably Albion's star man and best player on the park, but there were so many candidates on a night to remember. Semi Ajayi, recalled to the side, was immense alongside Cedric Kipre.

Jed Wallace on the ball for Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan selected Ajayi in his starting line-up, in place of Kyle Bartley, who has been an impressive ever-present since breaking into the starting XI in September.

The Spaniard's other change was further forward, where John Swift dropped to the bench for the more defensive-minded Jayson Molumby, who was selected with energy in mind. Swift did feel his problematic calf late on against Norwich last time out.

Daniel Farke, meanwhile, rang the changes foe the visitors. Some were enforced, with No.1 goalkeeper Illan Meslier beginning his three-match ban for a red card, with Karl Darlow deputising.

Influential defender Pascal Struijk missed out through an adductor injury, with club captain Liam Cooper included for a rare start. Winger Willy Gnonto, who declared himself unavailable for the Elland Road clash in August as he fought to leave, came in for Dan James. Sam Byram and Ilia Gruev also started.

Build-up around The Hawthorns felt like a big-game atmosphere but it was the visitors who settled best. Albion looked edgy and full of nervous energy early on as Leeds bounded into the hosts' box, where both Ajayi and Kipre stood firm with a couple of blocks.

Grady Diangana celebrates his opening goal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Leeds full-back Byram had the ball in the net on 15 minutes but was flagged correctly offside.

The hosts quickly grew into the contest and more than found a foothold.

Corberan's side forced a big opening in what would go on to become a familiar theme in the contest - down their right flank.

Darnell Furlong fed Jed Wallace on the right and skipper's low cross was accurate into the path of Molumby, standing free in the box where Swift found himself against Norwich last time out. Irishman Molumby could only see his decent opening blocked, before Furlong's follow-up from 20 yards was also blocked.

Volume levels cranked up further still as Baggies fans in the mood continued to respond. Albion forced a number of set-pieces and looked to test stand-in Darlow.

Okay Yokuslu battles with Georginio Rutter (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A big moment arrived at the mid-point of the half. Leeds and Darlow were hapless in dealing with a corner from the Albion left and it dropped to the back post amid a crowded area, where Kipre's goalbound prod was somehow cleared off the line by Djed Spence.

The ball pinged to Yokusku, who blazed a left-footed drive well over when well-placed.

Gnonto had a couple of look-ins either side of half hour but was denied by the superb recovering Yokuslu and then lost his footing under pressure from Kipre, who had a stray arm. The attacker pleaded to referee Graham Scott, who rightly said no.

Alex Palmer denied Leeds top scorer Crysencio Summerville from range before the Baggies took a 37th-minute lead.

Unsurprisingly, it came from the right. Yokuslu fed Wallace with a sumptuous through ball to the byline. Once again, the skipper sent in a pinpoint low cross to feed Diangana.

The winger's first-time effort was poor and easily blocked, but the rebound cannoned off his knee and beyond Darlow into the corner. Lift-off followed in all four Hawthorns stands.

The hosts were good value for the lead and Leeds looked shellshocked.

Most of a home persuasion probably expected Leeds to fly out the traps in response but there was no immediate sign of such.

Semi Ajayi battles with Karl Darlow in the air (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion worked a number of short corners to little joy but felt on top and in control.

Joe Rodon nodded over after beating Palmer to a cross at the other end but Farke had seen enough and sent for the cavalry before the hour with Patrick Bamford, Dan James and Jaidon Anthony all introduced.

The ineffective Gnonto was withdrawn after a hapless shot over from distance and Anthony's first involvement was a sliced half-volley over.

Farke threw caution to the wind and effectively had a six-man frontline, but the resilient and superb Albion simply would not budge.

Corberan responded going to a back three - five without the ball - and packing the midfield. Swift, Bartley and the returning Adam Reach's first minutes of the season made a real difference alongside the tirelessly impressive Yokuslu, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ajayi, Kipre and Conor Townsend. Wallace then limped off with what looked like cramp.

Leeds' best outlet was the lightning James, who troubled Townsend once or twice but Albion's man stayed strong and focused. The entire five-man backline stayed resilient to catch Bamford offside time and again. Ajayi was Albion's best defender but Kipre came into his own in the final 10 minutes.

The Whites didn't create anything of note. Indeed it was Reach with a rare shot at goal as he tried to lob Darlow on the break from Swift's pass late on.

The Hawthorns crowd grew louder and louder towards the death in roaring their side home. By the end of six minutes of stoppage time there was real belief and meaning in the celebrations on the pitch and in the stand as Corberan's men toasted a tirelessly deserved victory.