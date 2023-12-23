Lewis Cox comment: West Brom's patience will pay off with Baggies star

Fellows has been a revelation off the bench this season, a surprise package for opposition defences who has given Albion a direct outlet late on in games.

He is yet to start a game this season and some fans believe now is the time for him to go in from the start. I can see the argument but for me, having Fellows continue what he is doing would be more beneficial.

We know how exciting he can be, I think we said a few episodes ago on the Baggies Broadcast that he is the most exciting young, attacking player to come out of the academy since Saido Berahino.

And although I am not totally against him starting games, I think that is a totally different kettle of fish from what he has been doing so far.