Lewis Cox comment: West Brom's patience will pay off with Baggies star
There is a growing call among Albion fans for flying youngster Tom Fellows to be thrown in from the start in games.
Fellows has been a revelation off the bench this season, a surprise package for opposition defences who has given Albion a direct outlet late on in games.
He is yet to start a game this season and some fans believe now is the time for him to go in from the start. I can see the argument but for me, having Fellows continue what he is doing would be more beneficial.
We know how exciting he can be, I think we said a few episodes ago on the Baggies Broadcast that he is the most exciting young, attacking player to come out of the academy since Saido Berahino.
And although I am not totally against him starting games, I think that is a totally different kettle of fish from what he has been doing so far.