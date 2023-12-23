Express & Star
Lewis Cox comment: West Brom's patience will pay off with Baggies star

There is a growing call among Albion fans for flying youngster Tom Fellows to be thrown in from the start in games.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Josh Laurent of Stoke City fouls Tom Fellows (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Fellows has been a revelation off the bench this season, a surprise package for opposition defences who has given Albion a direct outlet late on in games.

He is yet to start a game this season and some fans believe now is the time for him to go in from the start. I can see the argument but for me, having Fellows continue what he is doing would be more beneficial.

We know how exciting he can be, I think we said a few episodes ago on the Baggies Broadcast that he is the most exciting young, attacking player to come out of the academy since Saido Berahino.

And although I am not totally against him starting games, I think that is a totally different kettle of fish from what he has been doing so far.

