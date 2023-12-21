Middlesbrough v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt

Michael Carrick's 13th-placed hosts are struggling with as many as 14 injury concerns ahead of the Championship clash.

But Carlos Corberan's squad troubles continue. The head coach continues to rapidly run out of attacking options with John Swift, who has struggled to return from a previous October setback, again struggling.

Here is the state of play of Albion's injury doubts and concerns before Corberan addresses the media on Friday afternoon.

John Swift – hamstring

The club are checking on the attacking midfielder's latest this week. Swift has been sent for tests after complaining of discomfort and fatigue in his hamstring, borne out of a calf injury that saw him out for two months.

Swift is a doubt for the trip to Boro but Albion will hope results come back all clear and his absence is not serious.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

The striker's third lengthy absence during his two years at The Hawthorns is, hopefully, nearing an end.

Dike has been projected for a possible return to action early in the new year. He is expected to return to full team contact training in the next week or so, barring any setbacks.

Josh Maja – ankle

One of Corberan two latest injury hammerblows. Maja was due to undergo surgery on a serious ankle injury that broke all of the ligaments in that section of his foot from the horror challenge in the defeat at Sunderland two weeks ago.

Surgery is said to rule Maja out for four to five months, with a return not before April.

Matt Phillips – hamstring

Suffered a week earlier than the Maja blow, influential winger Phillips' fine campaign came to a shuddering halt as he pulled up with a torn hamstring at home against Leicester.

Highly-regarded squad member Phillips has had an operation on the muscle and is now in the early stages of rehab, with a similar timeframe to Maja.