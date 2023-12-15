West Brom v Stoke City: Lewis Cox's predicted line-ups

The Baggies boss recalled Brandon Thomas-Asante and Okay Yokuslu to the fold as his side responded from Sunderland disappointment last weekend to win in South Yorkshire.

John Swift was left as an unused substitute in a bid to recover his calf after Corberan admitted the attacker is still feeling some strain in the recent muscle problem. Jayson Molumby played in Swift's usual attacking midfield role.

Albion reporter Lewis Cox provides his starting XI for the next test as Albion try to keep pace with the top four.

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Alex Palmer

Back on track with the clean sheets as he racked up a 10th of the season in his 21st league game. Ahead of any other Championship keeper by three shutouts.

Darnell Furlong

No question Pipa's loan arrival has kicked Furlong into some steady and consistent form. An immediate pick on his performances for a couple of months.

Kyle Bartley

Skipper Jed Wallace this week highlighted Bartley's quietly effective impact since coming into the side in September. Most clean sheets have been with him playing a part in a brilliant partnership with Cedric Kipre.

Cedric Kipre

The squad's form player at the moment. Kipre has hardly put a foot wrong for months and was immense in midweek, again.

Conor Townsend

The return of Adam Reach is timely given Matt Phillips will now miss most of the season injured. Reach can offer Townsend competition and a breather if required. Pipa also a left-back option too, but I think the vice-captain stays in here.

Okay Yokuslu

Returned from a one-match suspension and was one of his side's more impressive performers in Rotherham.

Alex Mowatt

Continued his good form from late, has built a fine partnership with Yokuslu in midfield. I'm going for these two and omitting the unfortunate Jayson Molumby.

Jed Wallace

What an impact from the bench from the skipper last time out. He got a good 15 minutes under his belt and scored a fine goal on the way back from shoulder damage. I'd start him here for Jeremy Sarmiento.

John Swift

Given the nod to return to the side for Molumby in Swift's more natural No.10 role, where creativity and guile rather than Molumby's legs are needed at home.

Grady Diangana

Looked most likely to produce last time out and eventually did 10 minutes after the restart. The one of the attacking three behind striker to keep his place.

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Came back in after hamstring concern last time and put a lot into a big 90-minute performance of selfless running. Unfortunately due to Josh Maja's injury there is onus to go again. Other option is resting him for Wallace as striker.