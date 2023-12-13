Rotherham 0-2 West Brom: Lewis Cox player ratings as four impress with 8s

Grady Diangana and Jed Wallace struck early and late on in the second period to seal the three points in front of 1,200 raucous travelling Baggies.

It kept Carlos Corberan's men fifth in the Championship and ensured momentum was not further halted following consecutive defeats against Leicester and Sunderland.

Albion reporter Lewis Cox rates the Baggies performers on a night the visitors got the job done.

Alex Palmer

The hosts were so limited that Palmer had little of note to do but he will be pleased to be get back to clean sheets. Claimed high balls well when he needed to.

Shutout 7

Darnell Furlong

Clearly at times switching into a central midfield role, he was tidy and useful with the ball for the most part. Steady in his defensive duties.

Steady 7

Kyle Bartley

Albion's central defensive pairing pocketed Rotherham's Hugill, sweet after what happened in South Yorkshire last time. Bartley was dominant as assured as ever.

Dominant 8

Cedric Kipre

Albion's star man. Didn't put a foot wrong bar one or two fouls and continues to match the extremely high levels he has set himself. Serenaded by a Last Christmas chant late on – richly deserved.

Outstanding 8

Conor Townsend

Given more licence to get forward that opposite full-back Furlong in Rotherham. Made some good runs to join in the attack down the left and unlucky not to be played in on a couple of occasions.

Willing 7

Okay Yokuslu

A return to the side after his one-game ban and it was a fine return. Immediately clear to see the composure and calm he brings to midfield. He was so assured here.

Assured 8

Alex Mowatt

Buzzed about and looked more at ease to have Yokuslu back next to him. Not the only one that needed to move the ball forward quicker at times but recovered. Felled for Wallace free-kick late on. Another useful display.

Busy 7

Jayson Molumby

Retained his place after Sunderland return albeit in a different, more advanced midfield role of a trio in a 4-3-3. He struggled to get involved in a poor Albion first half but was great after the break and his energy was crucial. Brilliant role in first goal.

Creator 7

Grady Diangana

A fine night in the end for Albion's winger. He was a rare bright spark in a dour first half and had his moment with opener, fourth goal of season, after break. Kept trying to make things happen for his side. Received a lot of love from away end for his celebrations after game.

Influential 8

Brandon Thomas-Asante

A really quiet first half back in the side but had some good moments after the break and with one or two better touches he might have got in on goal. A big 90 minute shift given recent hamstring concern.

Shift 7

Jeremy Sarmiento

Struggled to get the better of his full-back in the first half but improved after the break and was a thorn in Millers' side. Often able to beat his defenders with skilful running that undid weary Rotherham.

Improved 7

Substitutes

Jed Wallace (Molumby, 66) What a wonderful strike on his return 7. Tom Fellows (Diangana, 66) Some brilliantly direct running and crossing from the exciting youngster 7. Pipa (Sarmiento, 79) 6. Nathaniel Chalobah (Yokuslu, 90+2) n/a. Semi Ajayi (Furlong, 90+2) n/a. Subs not used: Griffiths, Pieters, Reach, Swift.