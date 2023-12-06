West Brom's Okay Yokuslu labelled 'fierce competitor' with 'top class attitude'

The 29-year-old has appeared in all of Albion's league games so far this campaign - his second season since he made the switch back to the club in 2022.

Yokuslu was originally brought to Albion on a loan deal by Sam Allardyce in the 2020/21 campaign - which ultimately ended in relegation.

Such was his impact during his 16 game loan spell - Albion made the move to bring the Turk back to the club on a permanent basis at the end of his contract with Celta Vigo.

Former Baggies boss Steve Bruce was in charge of Albion when the commanding midfielder returned to Albion - and he has praised him the midfielder for his top class attitude during their short time together.

He said: "I only worked with Okay [Yokuslu] for a short period of time. But he was a fierce competitor... that was clear to see.

"And supporters like to see their players playing with a bit of pride. Even when they were up against it, West Brom, when they got relegated.

"He was the one that really stood up and gave it a go. And that's his personality. And so when the opportunity came to bring him back to the club, we were always going to take it. As I said, I didn't get to work with him for very long, unfortunately. But he was a very good player with a top class attitude.

"You hear this sort of thing often, but if you were going to war, then you'd want someone like Yoksulu alongside you, that's for sure."

While reflecting on his time at Albion in an interview with the Ladbrokes Fanzone, Bruce also discussed Daryl Dike and his injury woes.

Signed by Valerien Ismael shortly before his sacking, Dike's first four Albion appearances came under three different managers, with Bruce being in charge for his third outing which came on the opening day of the 2022/23 campaign at Middlesbrough.

An injury in training forced Albion into the market with Brandon Thomas-Asante joining the club from Salford City - and the youngster has gone on to lead the line a number of times in the last 18 months due to the absence of Dike.

Touching in the pair and their time at the club, Bruce added: "I think the kid [Daryl Dike] has been so, so unlucky with injuries since he signed for West Brom.

"He's not played much football in the last few years. When you pay £10m for a club like West Brom, and he gets injured in something like his first game for the club, and to then deal with even more long-term injuries, it's really frustrating for him.

"But I'll tell you what it did... it presented Brandon Thomas Asante with an opportunity that perhaps many didn't think he'd get, especially so early on in his West Brom career. And look how he's taken that opportunity... you know, a hero might be the wrong word, but he's loved by the crowd. He plays with a bit of pride, he plays with a real determination, and that's what supporters want to see."