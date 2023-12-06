Gallery: West Brom put in preparations for Sunderland test
The busy festive fixture list is set to kick off - with Albion heading to Sunderland for the first of six games in 20 days.
By Jonny Drury
The lunchtime televised kick off at the Stadium of Light will be a chance for Carlos Corberan and his men to get back on the winning trail - after last week's defeat to Leicester City.
Despite suffering with with illness, Corberan has on the sidelines against Leicester and he was back out on the training field this week putting his charges through their paces.
The Saturday clash with Sunderland will be quickly followed by a trip to Rotherham as Albion look to further solidify their play-off credentials.
Here are the Baggies players in action ahead of their trip to face the Black Cats: