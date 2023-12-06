Gallery: West Brom put in preparations for Sunderland test

The lunchtime televised kick off at the Stadium of Light will be a chance for Carlos Corberan and his men to get back on the winning trail - after last week's defeat to Leicester City.

Despite suffering with with illness, Corberan has on the sidelines against Leicester and he was back out on the training field this week putting his charges through their paces.

The Saturday clash with Sunderland will be quickly followed by a trip to Rotherham as Albion look to further solidify their play-off credentials.

Here are the Baggies players in action ahead of their trip to face the Black Cats:

Alex Palmer takes off. The shot stopper is one of the most in form strikers in the division (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Okay Yokuslu drives at goal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan oversees training as Albion prepare to travel to Sunderland (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Grady Diangana takes aim at goal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Cedric Kipre during training - the defender has been in sparkling form lately (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Caleb Taylor in training - the youngster has been involved in a number of matchday squads this seaspn (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Brandon Thomas-Asante fires towards goal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Tom Fellows and fellow academy graduate Caleb Taylor do battle (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Maja returned with a goal on Saturday - could he be line for a start? (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Jeremy Sarmiento has been involved from the start in Albion's last two games (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Mowatt takes aim (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).