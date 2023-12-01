Matt Maher: West Brom fans hope December brings gift they all crave
December is always an important month in the football calendar.
By Matt Maher
Published
For Albion, this one feels much bigger than normal.
On the pitch, Carlos Corberan’s team have seven matches as they attempt to continue their surge up the Championship table, starting with tomorrow’s visit of leaders Leicester.
Off it, meanwhile, those crucial takeover talks continue, with discussions believed to be moving forward but not yet having arrived at the necessary destination.