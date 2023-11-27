Express & Star
West Brom 2 Ipswich 0: player ratings - Kyle Bartley a rock in stunning Albion display

Lewis Cox rates the West Brom players after their win over high flying Ipswich Town.

By Lewis Cox
Published
West Brom celebrate their opener in the win over Ipswich (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer

Only Baggies starter to score a seven – mostly as he was untested! Everything he had to do, by way of claiming crosses, was flawless.

Untested 7

Darnell Furlong

Wonderful early header was a key goal, and he otherwise remained a good attacking outlet for his side.

Header 8

Kyle Bartley

Colossal performance. Corberan waxed lyrical. Defensive header before corner from which Albion broke for second as good as an assist.

Colossus 9

Cedric Kipre

For once a little more understated than his defensive colleague, but still watertight and classy.

Comfortable 8

Conor Townsend

Tricky start to game as Ipswich and Burns targeted his side, but came through it well and deserves credit for that.

Recovered 8

Okay Yokuslu

Albion’s midfield pair did the simple things well and kept their side ticking. Worked hard, neat and tidy with ball.

Neat 8

Alex Mowatt

Grew into clash, especially impressive after the break. Is growing and making that midfield role his own.

Quality 8

Jed Wallace

Showing he is back? The skipper was excellent. Some of his deliveries were on the money. Involved in both goals.

Response 8

Grady Diangana

Quiet early on, but boy he rose into the contest. What a cool finish for his goal. A thorn in Ipswich’s side.

Composure 8

Matt Phillips

What a joy he has been this season. Corner for the opener. So good with and without ball. Would be nine but for bad miss.

Joy 8

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Tireless shift from the striker who looked bright and sharp. One good go at goal and fine assist for Diangana.

Tireless 8

Substitutes

Jeremy Sarmiento (Phillips, 71) Lively cameo with a real threat 6. John Swift (Diangana, 71) What a boost to have him back 6. Jayson Molumby (Yokuslu, 71) Busy in midfield 6. Josh Maja (Thomas-Asante, 80) Welcome run-out on return from injury. Semi Ajayi (Wallace, 90+2).

Subs not used: Griffiths, Pieters, Pipa, Fellows.

