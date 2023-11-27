West Brom 2 Ipswich 0: player ratings - Kyle Bartley a rock in stunning Albion display

Alex Palmer

Only Baggies starter to score a seven – mostly as he was untested! Everything he had to do, by way of claiming crosses, was flawless.

Untested 7

Darnell Furlong

Wonderful early header was a key goal, and he otherwise remained a good attacking outlet for his side.

Header 8

Kyle Bartley

Colossal performance. Corberan waxed lyrical. Defensive header before corner from which Albion broke for second as good as an assist.

Colossus 9

Cedric Kipre

For once a little more understated than his defensive colleague, but still watertight and classy.

Comfortable 8

Conor Townsend

Tricky start to game as Ipswich and Burns targeted his side, but came through it well and deserves credit for that.

Recovered 8

Okay Yokuslu

Albion’s midfield pair did the simple things well and kept their side ticking. Worked hard, neat and tidy with ball.

Neat 8

Alex Mowatt

Grew into clash, especially impressive after the break. Is growing and making that midfield role his own.

Quality 8

Jed Wallace

Showing he is back? The skipper was excellent. Some of his deliveries were on the money. Involved in both goals.

Response 8

Grady Diangana

Quiet early on, but boy he rose into the contest. What a cool finish for his goal. A thorn in Ipswich’s side.

Composure 8

Matt Phillips

What a joy he has been this season. Corner for the opener. So good with and without ball. Would be nine but for bad miss.

Joy 8

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Tireless shift from the striker who looked bright and sharp. One good go at goal and fine assist for Diangana.

Tireless 8

Substitutes

Jeremy Sarmiento (Phillips, 71) Lively cameo with a real threat 6. John Swift (Diangana, 71) What a boost to have him back 6. Jayson Molumby (Yokuslu, 71) Busy in midfield 6. Josh Maja (Thomas-Asante, 80) Welcome run-out on return from injury. Semi Ajayi (Wallace, 90+2).

Subs not used: Griffiths, Pieters, Pipa, Fellows.