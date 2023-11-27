West Brom 2 Ipswich 0: player ratings - Kyle Bartley a rock in stunning Albion display
Lewis Cox rates the West Brom players after their win over high flying Ipswich Town.
Alex Palmer
Only Baggies starter to score a seven – mostly as he was untested! Everything he had to do, by way of claiming crosses, was flawless.
Untested 7
Darnell Furlong
Wonderful early header was a key goal, and he otherwise remained a good attacking outlet for his side.
Header 8
Kyle Bartley
Colossal performance. Corberan waxed lyrical. Defensive header before corner from which Albion broke for second as good as an assist.
Colossus 9
Cedric Kipre
For once a little more understated than his defensive colleague, but still watertight and classy.
Comfortable 8
Conor Townsend
Tricky start to game as Ipswich and Burns targeted his side, but came through it well and deserves credit for that.
Recovered 8
Okay Yokuslu
Albion’s midfield pair did the simple things well and kept their side ticking. Worked hard, neat and tidy with ball.
Neat 8
Alex Mowatt
Grew into clash, especially impressive after the break. Is growing and making that midfield role his own.
Quality 8
Jed Wallace
Showing he is back? The skipper was excellent. Some of his deliveries were on the money. Involved in both goals.
Response 8
Grady Diangana
Quiet early on, but boy he rose into the contest. What a cool finish for his goal. A thorn in Ipswich’s side.
Composure 8
Matt Phillips
What a joy he has been this season. Corner for the opener. So good with and without ball. Would be nine but for bad miss.
Joy 8
Brandon Thomas-Asante
Tireless shift from the striker who looked bright and sharp. One good go at goal and fine assist for Diangana.
Tireless 8
Substitutes
Jeremy Sarmiento (Phillips, 71) Lively cameo with a real threat 6. John Swift (Diangana, 71) What a boost to have him back 6. Jayson Molumby (Yokuslu, 71) Busy in midfield 6. Josh Maja (Thomas-Asante, 80) Welcome run-out on return from injury. Semi Ajayi (Wallace, 90+2).
Subs not used: Griffiths, Pieters, Pipa, Fellows.