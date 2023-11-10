Carlos Corberan on stern test that won't define West Brom season

The Spanish head coach hinted that the St Mary’s contest may be his side’s biggest test of the Championship campaign so far as fourth take on fifth with both teams in good form.

Albion face a home side with a definite possession style under new boss Russell Martin. Former Swansea chief Martin took over following relegation from the Premier League last season and while he encountered teething problems in the early stages of the season, the Saints are now flying on an unbeaten run of seven games, including five wins.

Albion’s boss stated Southampton are ‘built to attack’.

Head coach Corberan said: “This is the second time we are going to play against a team in the Premier League last year.

“In the moment we played against Leeds they were building their squad – totally different to the players they have right now. It’s true we are going to play against a team in a good run, good form, one of the strongest teams of the Championship.”

The Baggies have amassed a haul of 10 points from a possible 12 from four of the block of five fixtures in between the October and November international breaks.

Southampton is also the latest in a run of fixtures that sees Albion face off against a run of sides from the upper reaches of the division.

After the international break home contests against Ipswich and Leicester follow as well as trips to Cardiff and Sunderland, both currently inside the top eight.

“Of course it will be a test to see how we compete against them, but in football one game is just one game,” Corbern said. “The fact that you compete well with them doesn’t mean you are going to compete well against every team because every game is just totally different.

“But it’s true the things that they do are different to the things other teams try to do. The things they do are similar to the things for example Hull City is trying to do, but they do different to others on the pitch. It’s going to be a massive challenge.

“It is one of our games that if you are going to get a positive result the level of defence has to be excellent, your level in attack has to be excellent too.

“Once you are not enough compensated in one of these topics the probability to get the result decreases.”