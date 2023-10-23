WATCH: Former West Brom striker Andy Carroll scores outrageous goal in Ligue 2

Carroll is now playing his football in the French second tier (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

He didn't quite show his goalscoring prowess during his short spell at The Hawthorns - but he has been over in France for Ligue 2 side Amiens.

The 34-year-old signed for the French outfit in the summer after departing Reading following his second spell at the club.

And the ex-Albion man, who bagged three goals in 15 games during a stint at West Brom, announced himself with a stunning strike for his new side in the draw with Annecy.

It was his second goal in seven games. Check it out below:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿👀 Andy Carroll (34) did this for Ligue 2 side Amiens over the weekend! 🚀pic.twitter.com/ZjmHYr8Gi2 — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) October 23, 2023

His move to France came a season after Carroll was signed by Albion as a replacement for the injured Daryl Dike.

Carroll was brought in by Valerien Ismael shortly before his sacking - and earned praise from Albion fans for his performances during a difficult campaign.

In an interview this year Carroll discussed his time at Albion, and failing to 'see eye to eye' with new boss Steve Bruce.

He said: "I did enjoy my time at West Brom – it's a great club. I had Steve Bruce as manager for two years at Newcastle, and I didn’t get much game time.

“We didn’t have a falling out of sorts, but we didn’t see eye to eye on a lot of issues.

“So when I joined West Brom and he became their manager three days later, it was like ‘really? - but it is what it is.