John Swift: It was a 'no-brainer' to stay at West Brom

John Swift was subject to interest from Coventry City in the summer (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Attacker Swift, who now faces six weeks on the sidelines with a calf injury picked up last time out at Blues, has been Albion’s standout performer so far this season.

His six goal haul has been a big improvement relative to last season, but there was interest in the attacking midfielder’s services during the transfer window. Coventry City registered late interest but were priced out by Albion’s demands, while Stoke City were also an interested party.

Swift, 28, though, had no intentions of departing The Hawthorns. He said prior to his injury: “To be honest it was so late in the window, I had no idea of it. And when it did come about I knew it was two days left and nothing was going to get done – and even if did I didn’t really want to leave.

“As soon as I found out I rung my agent and told him I didn’t really want to go, I wasn’t interested in leaving. I wanted to stay and had my head on staying whenever we finished the game against Swansea last season. That’s how it is in football, some things come right at the end (of the window), but for me it was a no-brainer to stay.”

Swift is now expected to return to availability for Carlos Corberan after next month’s international break. A six-week absence owing to a calf injury will, at least, only see Swift sidelined for five matches.

The former Reading stalwart admitted at the end of last season he had been disappointment with his total goals and assists in an underwhelming debut campaign at The Hawthorns.