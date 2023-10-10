West Brom top scorer John Swift sidelined for six weeks with injury

John Swift celebrating his opener at Blues last Friday, before injury forced him off with a little over 15 minutes to play (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The six-goal top scorer limped out late on from Friday night's controversial 3-1 reverse at St. Andrew's and boss Carlos Corberan afterwards confirmed the muscle problem.

And scans have revealed the damage will sideline the attacker for six weeks, which pencils in his return around November 25 with a home clash against Ipswich after next month's international break.

In-form Swift fired in a fine strike from distance to open the scoring at Blues, before a controversial penalty decision helped the hosts equalise. The hosts, who have since sacked John Eustace and are set to appoint Wayne Rooney, then scored late on in either half to seal the result.

He scored the match-winner last Tuesday in the 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Swift's setback comes as another blow to Corberan's attacking options, with striker duo Josh Maja and Daryl Dike missing with injury, as well as fellow attacker Jeremy Sarmiento.

Sarmiento (ankle) is expected back a couple of weeks after the current international break, with Maja (ankle) forecast as eight weeks from the 0-0 draw at Bristol City on September 16, which puts his comeback around five weeks away.