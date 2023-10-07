Blues 3-1 West Brom – player ratings

Darnell Furlong was heavily involved in Albion's defeat at Blues. He missed his side's main chance. Pic: PA

The main talking point of the reverse came as referee James Linington awarded a highly contentious penalty to the hosts after a coming together between Cedric Kipre and Koji Miyoshi.

John Swift scored a fine early opener for Carlos Corberan’s side before Juninho Bacuna, from the penalty spot, Dion Sanderson and Gary Dardner struck for the hosts.

Baggies reporter Lewis Cox rates the Albion players as Blues earned a fourth successive victory over the Baggies.

Alex Palmer

Beaten three times. Penalty, set-piece header and free-kick he got fingertips too. Looping header did him for second goal when slightly off line. Fine reflexes late on to prevent 4-1.

5

Cedric Kipre

A night he’ll want to forget in a hurry but will struggle. Defended the lively Dembele and co. well but involved in controversial moment with penalty. Never a foul. Otherwise did well for large parts. He and Pieters beaten by cross for second.

6

Kyle Bartley

Was a big presence in Albion’s backline and not done for pace or movement by a lively Blues frontline. Better than in other recent horror attempts against Blues. Needed more dominance attacking set-pieces.

6

Erik Pieters

Victim of a half-time change of personnel and shape. Pieters was closest to City second goalscorer Sanderson when former Wolves defender headed in the game’s crucial goal.

5

Darnell Furlong

A mixed night. Mostly played very well in possession and solid defensively. Pushed on in second half in a more offensive role – but night marred by bad miss at 2-1 in Albion’s best chance. Sent header at Ruddy too.

6

Okay Yokuslu

Albion could’ve done with the Turk to be a bit closer to his influential best in the middle of the park. Tough contest against busy Blues midfield. Lots of effort but more impact with ball required.

5

Alex Mowatt

Fared better than his midfield colleague. Was a willing runner into final third and looked to be progressive with his passing. Headed once at Ruddy.

6

Matt Phillips

Another strong display from Albion’s evergreen winger. Showed real flashes of his quality with some superb touches and use of ball. Crossed for Furlong’s big chance, should’ve been an assist.

7

Grady Diangana

Back in starting line-up after illness with an assist to his name for Swift stunner but will be disappointed not to influence more. A couple of good positions first half but strikes lacked conviction.

5

Jed Wallace

Led the line in place of Thomas-Asante like at Preston last weekend but much quieter than at Deepdale. Will be frustrated he couldn’t influence game as desired.

5

John Swift

Continues to lead the way for his side from an attacking perspective. Wonderfully-taken goal and sharp and busy with ball otherwise. Big concern as he limped off with calf injury.

7

Substitutes

Conor Townsend (Pieters, 45) Into left-back as Albion changed to back four. Looked to deliver crosses. 6

Nathaniel Chalobah (Yokusku, 64) Had some bright and sharp moments. Might have won Albion a penalty as free-kick struck an arm. 6

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Wallace, 64) A couple of passes and play wouldn’t come off for the striker for second game running. 5

Tom Fellows (Swift, 74) Turned to 20-year-old youngster with few other options available and he was bright, positive and fearless. Encouraging. 6

Pipa (Furlong, 81) Late run out – just about avoided an own goal thanks to Palmer. n/a