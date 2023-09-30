West Brom top scorer John Swift is still demanding better

John Swift (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion’s attacking midfielder has bagged four goals in eight Championship appearances – six of which were starts – but admits he still feels below-par in other areas.

Swift is pushing for a recall to Carlos Corberan’s starting ranks at high-flying Preston today after finding himself one of five casualties to be replaced for last weekend’s 0-0 home draw against Millwall.

Asked about form so far this term, Swift said: “It’s been alright, but not on a team level what we have wanted.

“On an individual level I’ve been scoring, but my contribution in the actual games hasn’t been where I’ve wanted it to be, so I’ll be conscious of putting that right in the next games.”

The playmaker added: “If the wins aren’t coming with the goals and assists, then it doesn’t really matter.

“The performances – in general, my performances in-game haven’t been where I want them to be at, although I’ve been getting on the end of a cross or two. I’ve started well in terms of goals and I’ll be hopefully carrying that on, but I just want my overall performance to be a bit better during the season.”

Swift, 28, a high-profile free signing from Reading in summer 2022, previously spoke openly on his disappointment with just seven Albion goals last term. It took him until March last season to score four league goals.

His return of four already this term have featured one penalty and three well-taken strikes portraying once again the quality in his cultured right foot.

Swift continued: “We haven’t played particularly well in any game we’ve played, yet – we’ve maybe had a good second half, or a good first half.

“We all know there is more to come, there’s more to come from me personally and most of the lads who have been playing would say the same, but we haven’t lost in the last three which is a positive.

“The games we’ve played and the chances we’ve had, we might’ve taken more points – again, also, Palms (Alex Palmer) is making some last minute, incredible saves so they could’ve gone either way.”

Corberan’s Albion find themselves 13th in the Championship ahead of today’s kick-off with two wins, four draws and two defeats. They are three points from the top six at the early stage of the season.

“We can only get better from now,” insisted Swift. “The performances haven’t been great, but we haven’t been losing. That’s a positive to take.