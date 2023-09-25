Penalty hero Alex Palmer wants place in West Brom folklore

Alex Palmer (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Palmer saved Zian Flemming’s first-half spot-kick in Saturday’s Championship clash at the Hawthorns, and kept his second clean sheet in three games as the Baggies discovered some defensive steel.

The 27-year-old, who recently disclosed that he turned down the opportunity of joining Luton this summer, then revealed that boss Carlos Corberan had shown a video before the game highlighting the history of Albion and what it means to represent the club.

“It’s a club I’ve been at since I was 14, and I remember last season an occasion when I was looking around and taking it all in because sometimes you can get caught up in the moment,’ said Palmer.

“Even the gaffer mentioned it on Saturday, he showed us a short video about what it means to play for West Brom and I’m immensely proud to be able to do that.

“The gaffer is a great motivational speaker and he gets us going and tactically and seeing that sort of thing is really nice.

“The video was a bit of everything, highlights of the past.

“You watch it and you realise the history of this club and how big it is and it makes you immensely proud to want to play here. That is the sort of take from it all for everyone and we’ve got to take our chance this season and keep pushing and write history ourselves.