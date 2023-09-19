West Brom boss Carlos Corberan: I need everyone's very best

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A few key Baggies players have yet to discover their best form this season something Corberan already admitted when speaking to the press ahead of the game against Bristol City last week. And the Albion boss says it is so important they discover their form because the standard of the league is higher this campaign – adding everyone needs to be at their best including himself.

“To be the most competitive team that we are going to be, we are going to need the best level of every player on the pitch,” he said when asked if he feels some players are still to rediscover their best form.

“This year in the Championship, if you don’t compete at the highest level, you are not going to win football games.

“It’s like this because the level of everyone you play is very high.

“When you have this in the Championship, the competition is a level higher for me than last year, it demands from us to give the right solutions, the right performances, the right level on the pitch.

“It’s true that every player on the pitch, and me, needs to do because there are things we must do better to win the games.

“After doing things better you can win, draw, lose – but our responsibility is to find our level and show it on the football pitch.”

His Albion side have had a steady start to the Championship, compared to where they were this time last season.