Promotion is only target for West Brom says Matt Phillips

Matt Phillips (Getty Images)

The club’s longest-serving current player is in the final year of his contract and is eager to help the Baggies regain top flight status.

Phillips, who joined from QPR seven years ago, was part of the team which won promotion under Slaven Bilic in 2020 and wants to repeat the feat under Carlos Corberan.

Asked about his targets for the season, he replied: “First and foremost we want to get promotion, whichever way that comes as a team.

“For myself, there aren’t necessarily any personal goals but I want to be a part of that and help the team any way I can.

“Right now it’s about continue doing what I’m doing, staying fit and let’s see where this season can take us as a club.”

Albion, who have taken seven points from their first five Championship fixtures, resume their season at Bristol City on Saturday aiming for their maiden away win of the campaign.