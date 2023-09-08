West Brom's John Swift looking to bounce back from late drama

Albion attacker John Swift (Getty/Adam Fradgley)

Carlos Corberan’s Baggies lost at home for the first time this season as Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield struck in the 96th minute to leave a sour taste before the international break.

Albion returned to training this week after a couple of recovery days off with Corberan admitting there is work to be done due to a leaky defensive record so far this term.

Swift, who netted Albion’s equaliser against the Terriers and already has three goals this term, believes Albion’s start to the campaign has been “good not great”.

“I think we’re always looking to be better, especially at home,” Swift said.

“The gaffer said it was a very tough league. We played really well against Middlesbrough, who are meant to be one of the better teams, and won and then Huddersfield, who hadn’t had a win came to The Hawthorns and ended up taking all three points.

“So it’s a good start but not a great start from everyone. Now the transfer window has closed everyone knows who’s going to be here so we’ve got to stick together, work on the training pitch and hopefully games like this one, we can push on.”

Albion’s home record since Corberan’s appointment is among the best in the top four divisions but improvements on the road are required after just a point from two games this term and an exit from the EFL Cup.

Attacker Swift admitted there is an onus on striking back.

“It is the worst thing, you’d rather have a game as soon as possible to put it right,” Swift said of taking a hurtful defeat into an international break.

“But we can’t look too much into it, we have had a lot of possession and chances.

“We’ve just got to work on the training pitch over the break and put it right at Bristol.”

Albion are 11th with two wins and two defeats from five games.

Corberan’s men resume their campaign with a trip to Ashton Gate on Saturday week and immediately enter a busy period with a clash at Watford’s Vicarage Road that Wednesday.