West Brom 1 Huddersfield 2 - player ratings

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer

A wait for the elusive clean sheet goes on. Two goals at his near post to the left, slight touch on first. Struggled in air.

Concern 5

Darnell Furlong

Goals came from opposite flank but Furlong unable to affect the game positively for his side. Pressure with new signing Pipa.

Unable 5

Kyle Bartley

A very rare league start and Bartley was solid in moments and did the basics well enough before facial injury.

Basics 6

Cedric Kipre

Continued his decent form with a comfortable performance for the most part. Needed to be a bit quicker with ball at times.

Decent 6

Conor Townsend

A first start for a few games and Townsend struggled at times. Corberan said he wasn’t used as an out ball. Goals came from his side.

Struggled 5

Jayson Molumby

Showed no lack of effort, but unable to control it more with Yokuslu. One especially good pass in Albion’s goal.

Involved 6

Okay Yokuslu

Did OK with some neat touches, but Albion need more from the Turk in midfield. Once again brought off as sub.

Need more 5

Jed Wallace

Continues to look off-colour and low on confidence. Things aren’t coming off for winger. Needs a moment. Captain hauled off.

Withdrawn 5

john Swift

Albion’s brighter performer. Described as “excellent” by Corberan and was purposeful for second game running. Great finish for goal.

Purposeful 7

Matt Phillips

Didn’t quite hit the recent heights, but no lack of effort. Some of his deliveries were dangerous, but needed final touch.

Deliveries 6

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Highlight was a clever assist after fine run, but was unable to bring little else to the table. Needed more in final third.

Assist 6

Substitutes