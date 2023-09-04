West Brom 1 Huddersfield 2 - player ratings

Alex Palmer
A wait for the elusive clean sheet goes on. Two goals at his near post to the left, slight touch on first. Struggled in air.
Concern 5
Darnell Furlong
Goals came from opposite flank but Furlong unable to affect the game positively for his side. Pressure with new signing Pipa.
Unable 5
Kyle Bartley
A very rare league start and Bartley was solid in moments and did the basics well enough before facial injury.
Basics 6
Cedric Kipre
Continued his decent form with a comfortable performance for the most part. Needed to be a bit quicker with ball at times.
Decent 6
Conor Townsend
A first start for a few games and Townsend struggled at times. Corberan said he wasn’t used as an out ball. Goals came from his side.
Struggled 5
Jayson Molumby
Showed no lack of effort, but unable to control it more with Yokuslu. One especially good pass in Albion’s goal.
Involved 6
Okay Yokuslu
Did OK with some neat touches, but Albion need more from the Turk in midfield. Once again brought off as sub.
Need more 5
Jed Wallace
Continues to look off-colour and low on confidence. Things aren’t coming off for winger. Needs a moment. Captain hauled off.
Withdrawn 5
john Swift
Albion’s brighter performer. Described as “excellent” by Corberan and was purposeful for second game running. Great finish for goal.
Purposeful 7
Matt Phillips
Didn’t quite hit the recent heights, but no lack of effort. Some of his deliveries were dangerous, but needed final touch.
Deliveries 6
Brandon Thomas-Asante
Highlight was a clever assist after fine run, but was unable to bring little else to the table. Needed more in final third.
Assist 6
Substitutes
Jeremy Sarmiento (for Wallace, 65) Bright and lively. Needs a start soon 7; Erik Pieters (for Bartley, 65) Showed purpose in some moments 6; Josh Maja (for Thomas-Asante, 73) Miss may haunt him 5; Nathaniel Chalobah (for Yokuslu, 73) Not good enough for goal 5; Grady Diangana (for Molumby 88) Nice to have him back. Not used: Griffiths, Taylor, Mowatt, Fellows.