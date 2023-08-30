Carloa Corberan lays down John Swift’s West Brom challenge

John Swift (Photo by Malcolm Couzens for Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Attacking midfielder Swift scored a fine goal and was lively throughout as the Baggies swept Boro aside 4-2.

Corberan insists former Reading man Swift must now maintain the physical levels he showed against Boro – adding the best of the creative midfielder comes when he ups his energy.

“It’s important that for Swift we keep this level, because this is the level of Swift,” Corberan said.

“The problem is when I don’t see this level, because this is someone that I know with a lot of talent. As soon as he plays with energy he is going to do positive things.”

Asked if Swift’s better performances come with a more intense physical output, the boss added: “No doubts.”

Head coach Corberan is working with head of football operations Ian Pearce to add to his squad before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Albion want a right-back or right wing-back and a versatile attacker able to compete for Swift’s role.

The boss added the only way to find maximum energy on a consistent basis is through a self-demand.

“There is only one way – be very self-demanding,” he added. “If you are self-demanding, you will make mistakes but you will push to your limits. If you are not self-demanding, you don’t improve, don’t show this and you accept (it).