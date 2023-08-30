Action for Albion seek volunteers for latest 'full sale' West Brom protest

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 11/03/2023..West Brom Albion fans on a protest march to the ground, not happy with the owner. Paul Faulkner and Alistair Jones.. Action for Albion's protest posters for Saturday's home game against Huddersfield

The pressure group was launched last year against the ownership of Yunyi Guokai and controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai.

The group, plus more volunteers, will hand out 10,000 posters with the words ‘FOR SALE – FULL SALE’ emblazoned, for fans to held aloft in the 12th minute of the fixture against Huddersfield at The Hawthorns.

AFA have made impressive strides in their work to protest peacefully and raise awareness, including talks with local and national politicians, while working alongside club officials.

And with the club on the market for buyers for a fee understood to be £60million, the group insist the new focus is to raise awareness of the importance of a full club sale.

The group’s founder Alistair Jones said: “The message is full sale and urgently, we’re in need of a full sale.

“Any partial sale doesn’t give us enough funds and means the owners, who are absent, are still in power. It’s a non-starter.”

Lifelong fan Jones added: “Protests before were easy to do because everybody wanted Lai out, now the protests have moved on because Lai wants out as much as we want him out.

“The message we’re trying to give is we need to be sold quickly. We need to make sure we’re sold before it’s too late.”

The group are keen for volunteers to come forward and help the cause ahead of kick-off on Saturday.

Around 100 volunteers are required to distribute the posters, with some 60 already agreed to help out.

Fans from all stands are welcome, but those in the East Stand are particularly sought after. Those interested in helping can contact the club via a message on their social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.

Action for Albion have also reiterated to those taking part in the protest that there is no tolerance to the paper being thrown on the pitch after the 12th minute or littering in surrounding areas.

Jones met with the club’s head of security and matchday operations Howard Lewis-Jones as well as the police ahead of the latest peaceful protest. The group’s mantra has always been to support the team and not the club’s owners.