Adam Reach 'would have been perfect' – West Brom boss Carlos Corberan

Experienced squad member Reach, 30, is still expected to spend around another three months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery last month to fix a quad injury picked up in April.

Head coach Corberan admitted former Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday man Reach would have been ‘perfect’ in recent weeks with his side lining up with wing-backs in a defensive five. Reach had showed encouraging signs in behind-closed-doors pre-season friendlies, in which he scored two well-taken goals against Port Vale and Shrewsbury Town.

“Always the long term injuries are emotionally difficult to manage, but it’s true – Reach has one level of maturity with which he is facing the situation,” Corberan said.

“It’s a pity because in the way he came to pre-season, the effort he was putting in in the summer and the spirit he showed in the first (friendly) games, it was a positive point.

“Imagine now – we have played the previous games with five, for me he is perfect to play with five. His best position, for me, is wing back.

“Imagine how important he could have been with this shape that we have done in the previous weeks. The players need to adapt and emotionally manage the situation. He is going to come back stronger, without any type of doubt.”

Another of Albion’s long-term injury victims is striker Daryl Dike, who is projected to return around the end of 2023 after he ruptured his Achilles in April.

Dike is working with the club’s physical staff but has remained close to his team-mates, travelling to games and spending time in the dressing room.

The United States international striker is recovering from a third serious injury in a difficult 18 months at The Hawthorns.

“With Dike, he is someone still very young but someone who is mature, too, with a lot of experience and with a lot of commitment to the club,” the head coach added.

“He was with the team in Leeds, in the dressing room, he was there because he is a part of this.

“I like when I see the injured players being a part of the process because this fact helps the player to better manage emotionally the situation.”

n Meanwhile, Albion youngster Jamie Andrews is hoping to help League Two outfit Grimsby Town push on after agreeing a season-long loan. Baggies midfielder Andrews, 20, heads to the Mariners after previously had a spell with National League Yeovil.

Andrews, who made his Albion senior debut last season, said: “I saw what the team did last year as a group and the manager has said that he wants to do even better this season, so that was a big pull for me.”

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst added: “Being left-footed, he can bring that balance in midfield. He’s got a good set-play delivery as well.