Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom v Middlesbrough – predicted line-ups

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Albion correspondent Lewis Cox has had a crack at his predicted XI and substitutes with Carlos Corberan's men set to return to The Hawthorns against Middlesbrough tomorrow.

Semi Ajayi rolled his ankle in Albion's draw at Leeds last time out (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Semi Ajayi rolled his ankle in Albion's draw at Leeds last time out (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion (3-4-3):

Palmer

Ajayi

Kipre

Pieters

Furlong

Molumby

Yokuslu

Phillips

Wallace (c)

Thomas-Asante

Sarmiento

Subs: Griffiths, Bartley, Taylor, Townsend, Chalobah, Mowatt, Diangana, Swift, Maja.

After speaking with Carlos Corberan at his pre-Middlesbrough press conference this morning it seems touch-and-go whether Jeremy Sarmiento will finally be handed a full Albion debut.

The boss suggested the Brighton loanee is ready to start, but Corberan is mulling over whether the visit of Boro is the right time to throw him in after the Ecuadorian has spent time building his fitness.

The other question mark comes over whether Matt Phillips continues at left wing-back over Conor Townsend. That was a surprise at Elland Road last week and Phillips played well, so it may be tricky for Townsend to force his way back in – though this is on the assumption or expectation Corberan sticks to a back three/back five and wing-backs.

There is a slight concern over Semi Ajayi's ankle after the centre-half rolled it in the Leeds draw, but the head coach is confident having trained yesterday the Nigerian should be OK to feature assuming he makes it through training today.

Kyle Bartley, who was this week subject to some speculation regarding his future – which was wide of the mark – is on stand-by to fill in if Ajayi is unable to feature.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News