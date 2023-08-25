West Brom v Middlesbrough – predicted line-ups

Semi Ajayi rolled his ankle in Albion's draw at Leeds last time out (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion (3-4-3):

Palmer

Ajayi

Kipre

Pieters

Furlong

Molumby

Yokuslu

Phillips

Wallace (c)

Thomas-Asante

Sarmiento

Subs: Griffiths, Bartley, Taylor, Townsend, Chalobah, Mowatt, Diangana, Swift, Maja.

After speaking with Carlos Corberan at his pre-Middlesbrough press conference this morning it seems touch-and-go whether Jeremy Sarmiento will finally be handed a full Albion debut.

The boss suggested the Brighton loanee is ready to start, but Corberan is mulling over whether the visit of Boro is the right time to throw him in after the Ecuadorian has spent time building his fitness.

The other question mark comes over whether Matt Phillips continues at left wing-back over Conor Townsend. That was a surprise at Elland Road last week and Phillips played well, so it may be tricky for Townsend to force his way back in – though this is on the assumption or expectation Corberan sticks to a back three/back five and wing-backs.

There is a slight concern over Semi Ajayi's ankle after the centre-half rolled it in the Leeds draw, but the head coach is confident having trained yesterday the Nigerian should be OK to feature assuming he makes it through training today.