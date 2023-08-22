West Brom in talks with Bristol City over Taylor Gardner-Hickman loan move

Taylor Gardner-Hickman could be set for a loan move to Bristol City (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

It is understood the Baggies are willing to let the versatile 21-year-old leave The Hawthorns and a temporary move fits the bill for Robins boss Nigel Pearson, the former Albion assistant and caretaker.

Bristol City are said to be looking to add some creativity to their central midfield ranks. Gardner-Hickman is under contract at The Hawthorns until 2026.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan is still keen to enhance his squad in the remaining 10 days of the transfer window but moves in could depend on numbers already in a squad not light on bodies, while the club have spent the summer trying to balance the books by lowering the wage bill given a lack of finance via investment.

The Baggies are believed to have been open to offers for Gardner-Hickman, who is yet to feature in Corberan’s starting plans in the Championship this season.

The club are keen to move other players on, if and where interest and bids are forthcoming, to allow Corberan more possibility to operate in the market. The head coach, working with head of recruitment Ian Pearce on additions, predicted a frenetic end to the window and hinted Albion could be served well for showing patience and not moving on deals, specifically loans, too early.

For academy graduate Gardner-Hickman it would be a first move away from The Hawthorns.

The Telford-born youngster's best position has been debated under several managers and Gardner-Hickman, a central midfielder by trade, has had spells at right-back and wing-back. Corberan this summer said he sees Gardner-Hickman as a more advanced 'number 10' option, following his eye-catching double at Salford in pre-season.

He was selected from the off in the EFL Cup defeat to Stoke but has been reduced to just a handful of minutes in two substitute cameos in the Championship.