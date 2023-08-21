West Brom u21s 3-3 Blackburn u21s – report and pictures

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Kevin Mfuamba of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the PL2 / Premier League 2 match between West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers at The Hawthorns on August 21, 2023 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Goals from Kevin Mfuamba, trialist Ruben Shakpoke and Layton Love looked to earn the Baggies juniors a 3-2 win over a Rovers side who spent last term at a higher level in PL2 – but Harrison Wood struck three minutes from time for a point.

Richard Beale’s side opened their campaign with an impressive 3-0 win at rivals Villa earlier this month.

Trialist Shakpoke, a 19-year-old striker formerly of Norwich and Villa, started for the second time this term.

Mfuamba, 17 on Friday, cracked a wonderful 22-yard strike flush on the volley after a half-cleared corner to open the scoring on 13 minutes in front of Baggies legends Chris Brunt and Gareth McAuley watching on – Albion’s loan boss and Northern Ireland's new under-19s manager respectively.

But Albion’s youngsters showed a hint of Carlos Corberan’s senior ranks this season by allowing the visitors to strike straight back barely 90 seconds later as Harley O’Grady Macken escaped beyond the backline to round Ted Cann and finish from a tight angle.

Rovers’ Kristi Montgomery struck the woodwork from a similar position in the box before Ethan Walker won a penalty after half hour for a foul by Reece Hall following a wonderful touch.

Walker’s spot-kick was poor, though, and Cann made a save down to his right before the rebound was fired woefully over.

Rovers, who finished 10th from 14 in the top flight of PL2 football before the divisions were combined over the summer, led again rather unconventionally four minutes before the break as striker Tom Bloxham hammered an indirect free-kick into the top corner from six yards out after Cann had been adjudged to collect a backpass from Narel Phillips.

But quick-fire goals continued as the home side pressed well before Harry Whitwell was denied and Shakpoke poked in the rebound in front of a Hawthorns crowd of 272.

The second period was considerably quieter but Beale’s subs made the different inside the final 20 minutes. Akeel Higgins sold his defender before an intelligent cross was excellently finished by Love.

The hosts looked on track for three points. Jovan Malcolm's header struck a post late on but Wood's effort at the death squirmed under keeper Cann.

Albion u21s (4-2-3-1): Cann; Hall, Phillips, Harper-Bailey, Williams; Mfuamba (Richards, 70), Whitwell; Tulloch (Higgins, 45), Heard, Malcolm (Nelson, 88); Shakpoke (Love, 45).

Subs not used: Hollingshead.

Attendance: 272