Leeds 1 West Brom 1 - Report

Jayson Molumby celebrates with his Albion team mates (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Jayson Molumby's scrambled strike just into the second half went in off Brandon Thomas-Asante's hand and should not have counted as Carlos Corberan's men eyed first away points of the season at the head coach's former club.

Leeds were the better side overall and captain Luke Ayling headed in with 18 minutes of normal time remaining. Daniel Farke's hosts had the more and clearer chances, but both teams struck the woodwork.

Corberan and Albion will be pleased to take a point back to the Black Country against one of the Championship's fancied outfits, albeit it could've been seen as a good time to face the Whites.

The clash was for the most part bitty, broken up with stoppages and cautions - nine in total. It was not a classic but a point is a useful building block. Albion's boss will have seen encouraging progress but things to work on, not least the continued search for a clean sheet after Ayling's soft equaliser. But he will have liked his side digging in late on for their point.

Brandon Thomas-Asante on the ball for Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

In a significant pre-match boost Thomas-Asante was passed fit to start for Albion - and surprisingly replaced Conor Townsend, with Matt Phillips shifting to left wing-back.

Leeds had wantaway winger Willy Gnonto hand in a transfer request ahead of kick-off and their apparent struggles were highlighted in just a seven-match bench, two short of permitted, featuring two goalkeepers.

Corberan's side looked to take any early sting out of Leeds' booming pre-match atmosphere with some early passages of possession. Phillips was noticeable deep in a back five as the hosts had the ball but advanced as Albion looked to break.

The hosts encouraged their fans as new full-back recruit Sam Byram linked up with Dan James, cut inside from the left and sent a dangerous effort wide across goal.

Okay Yokuslu battles for possession in midfield (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Leeds started well and sensed a chance to catch Albion trying to play out from the back. Okay Yokuslu was robbed in midfield and Archie Gray fed James, whose low strike was well stopped down low by Alex Palmer.

Albion showed signs of a response around 20 minutes. Leeds were susceptible out wide as Thomas-Asante just misjudged his leap from Phillips' excellent cross after good initial hold-up play. Darnell Furlong fizzed in a good low cross from the right with Thomas-Asante and Phillips just unable to connect.

But the theme was Leeds harrying Albion's defence and especially Yokuslu in midfield. Furlong and Molumby had already collected worrying cautions. The closest the first half came to an opener saw the bright Jamie Shackleton's strike deflect off Cedric Kipre, wrong-foot Palmer and crash off the right post. It was a real let-off.

The Baggies forced another decent opening - again from wide - as Phillips again whipped in a delicious left-footed cross. Furlong was unmarked at the back post but struggling to turn a difficult bouncing ball on target.

Albion emerged for the second half sharp and full of purpose and belief.

Alex Palmer comes out to take a catch (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Only a wonder save from Illan Meslier denied the Baggies a lead from skipper Jed Wallace, who had been quiet. Yokuslu fed Thomas-Asante and his flick at goal looked bound for the net but for the flying Frenchman in goal, who somehow tipped it on to the woodwork.

Albion did not let that near miss deter them and, a matter of moments later with the second period just seven minutes old, the visitors struck.

It was a set-piece again for Albion. John Swift's low delivery was low and not his best. Molumby connected with a scuffed effort that needed help in a crowd of bodies to beat Meslier.

Replays showed it struck Thomas-Asante's hand and wrong-footed the keeper. Albion were fortunate.

That luck stayed in place as Kipre appeared to clip James for a penalty but referee Matthew Donohue said no.

Albion slipped back as Leeds pushed on. An outstanding Palmer save denied James from distance but inside the final 20 minutes Albion could hold out no more.

Jayson Molumby celebrates the opener (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

James crossed from the left with an inviting delivery and captain Ayling got a run on Pieters and Kipre to climb and power a header into the right corner. There was nothing Palmer could do this time.

Albion's keeper had to be alive as Leeds rallied for an onslaught at a booming Elland Road. The keeper parried away Joe Gelhardt's strike.

Albion recomposed themselves and were assured to keep Leeds at arm's length as the hosts craved a winner. The away end, boisterous all night, praised their troops for the efforts.

Teams

Leeds United (4-3-3): Meslier; Ayling (c), Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Gray, Ampadu; Shackleton; Gelhardt (Greenwood, 84), James, Rutter.

Subs not used: Klaesson, Darlow, Cresswell, Gyabi, Bate, Drameh.

Albion (3-4-3): Palmer; Ajayi, Kipre, Pieters (Townsend, 69); Furlong, Molumby, Yokuslu (Chalobah, 86), Phillips; Wallace (c) (Gardner-Hickman, 86), Thomas-Asante (Maja, 69), Swift (Sarmiento, 69).

Subs not used: Griffiths, Bartley, Fellows, Mowatt.

Attendance: 33,890 (1,955 Albion fans)