West Brom to assess Brandon Thomas-Asante for Leeds United trip

Brandon Thomas-Asante was previously Albion's only fit and recognised senior striker but subsequently injured his ankle at Stoke (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

If the striker, who missed out last time against Swansea with an ankle injury, comes through training unscathed and with no negative reaction he will be considered for tomorrow night's clash at Elland Road.

Carlos Corberan's side remain light on numbers up front with no recognised striker as Thomas-Asante joined Daryl Dike injured and new signing Josh Maja works his way up to full fitness.

Thomas-Asante trained with Albion's fitness coaches today in view of him training fully with the team today before the coach leaves to travel to Yorkshire. Corberan is still uncertain if the striker will be able to take contact on his ankle, having suffered the injury at Stoke in the EFL Cup.

"Thomas-Asante has been working with the physios during the week and yesterday worked with the fitness coaches," Corberan said at his press conference ahead of the Leeds clash.

"We need to see now how he reacts from the work with the physical coaches yesterday, then normally if he reacts well he can train with the group today.

"It (also) depends about the feeling in the group because when you receive one kick in the ankle, the problem more than the switch of direct is the contact, and we couldn't make the contact until today.

"Depending how we see him today we will make the decision tomorrow.

"Today is key because until today he couldn't train. We will make the decision to involve him or make him ready for the next one.

"I need to see if he is fine to compete in training. He is physically strong but my worry is not physical in terms of fitness levels, it is if he can manage the game or not."

Hosts Leeds are yet to win in two Championship fixtures under new boss Daniel Farke this term, having salvaged a late draw against Cardiff and lost at the death at Blues.

It is Corberan's first time at Elland Road since he left the club for Huddersfield in 2020. He spent three years at the Whites, as under-23s boss and then first-team coach under Marcelo Bielsa.

Albion's boss will not have Grady Diangana to all on tomorrow evening, but the long-term injury victim is set for full team training next week.

He could feature in the next league game, at home to Middlesbrough on Saturday week, having injured ankle ligaments in the conresponding Championship fixture in February last season.

"We continue in the same process of rehabilitation," the boss added. "Diangana has been working with the group more, it means next week hopefully he can make normal training with the group and then you can think he is ready for some minutes or not against Middlesbrough, the coincidence that his last game was against Middlesbrough, we are talking from February.