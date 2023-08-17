Carlos Corberan calls for West Brom to be 'strong and confident' at set pieces

The Baggies have conceded two goals in each of their three competitive games so far this season – with both of Saturday’s goals conceded against Championship rivals Swansea City coming against set-pieces.

Albion looked to be cruising to an impressive victory as they led 3-0 before the visitors rallied late on.

Aside from corners and free-kicks, Albion Corberan’s men looked relatively untroubled at the back, but they were vulnerable on a handful of occasions as the Swans almost snatched an equaliser from a corner late on in the game.

Corberan admitted his side were not up the scratch in those situations and believes it is down to confidence.

He said: “For me on Saturday we were poor on set-pieces, as soon as we conceded the first goal...we need to be confidence and strong in these situations.

“We need to analyse why we conceded the number of set-pieces we did, was it because we didn’t attack well enough or defend well enough?

“It has to be one of the two. We will find the way to improve the team.”

After going with a back four against Blackburn on the opening day of the season, the Baggies boss brought in Erik Pieters turned to a back three.

And Corberan believes the move helped fellow centre-half Semi Ajayi.