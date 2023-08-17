Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Carlos Corberan calls for West Brom to be 'strong and confident' at set pieces

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Albion need to be ‘confident and strong’ in set-piece situations to avoid leaking goals, according to manager Carlos Corberan.

The Baggies have conceded two goals in each of their three competitive games so far this season – with both of Saturday’s goals conceded against Championship rivals Swansea City coming against set-pieces.

Albion looked to be cruising to an impressive victory as they led 3-0 before the visitors rallied late on.

Aside from corners and free-kicks, Albion Corberan’s men looked relatively untroubled at the back, but they were vulnerable on a handful of occasions as the Swans almost snatched an equaliser from a corner late on in the game.

Corberan admitted his side were not up the scratch in those situations and believes it is down to confidence.

He said: “For me on Saturday we were poor on set-pieces, as soon as we conceded the first goal...we need to be confidence and strong in these situations.

“We need to analyse why we conceded the number of set-pieces we did, was it because we didn’t attack well enough or defend well enough?

“It has to be one of the two. We will find the way to improve the team.”

After going with a back four against Blackburn on the opening day of the season, the Baggies boss brought in Erik Pieters turned to a back three.

And Corberan believes the move helped fellow centre-half Semi Ajayi.

He added: “The fact we played in a three helped him more because if you analyse his career in West Bromwich you will see he has played more in a three than in two.”

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News