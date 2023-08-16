Carlos Corberan knows West Brom must tighten up at the back

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies have opened up their 2023/24 season by conceding twice in each of their three games so far, which have resulted in a win and two defeats.

There has already been example of a mixture of formations this term. Albion used a back four in a 4-2-3-1 at Blackburn on the opening day, before playing with a back five against Stoke and Swansea, the latter which brought about a first a win.

“I think at some point I need to make the team grow more being solid in defence and from attack too,” Corberan said.

“In every game we have played so far we have conceded two goals and for it’s important to stop this. The fact that you have one more defender (in a five-man defence) can help you to recover solidity.

“It’s true you need to analyse the squad you have. We have five centre-backs, usually two (play) and at some points you are not using the resources that you have in the best way you need to.

“This year we will play 5-3-2, 5-4-1, 4-4-2, 4-4-1-1, depending on who we have available and how the team will be strong is how we will manage this.”

Albion netted from their three shots on target against the Swans on Saturday. There were 11 shots overall but the expected goal (scoring probability) metric was just 1.10.

Corberan is keen to see his side improve on the quality of chances created.