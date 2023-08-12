West Brom 3 Swansea 2 - Report

John Swift celebrates with Semi Ajayi after West Brom take the lead (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Carlos Corberan's men were 3-2 winners over the Welsh visitors in a largely impressive performance, albeit a nervy, tense final 15 minutes.

The excellent Semi Ajayi, a Carl Rushworth own goal and John Swift penalty had Albion three up and cruising after the hour - and the hosts were good value for the lead having been dominant.

But big Swans defender Harry Darling powered in a header before laying one on for defensive colleague Nathan Wood minutes later to set up a dramatic finale, but Corberan's men held out well and deserved the points.

Jayson Molumby and Jay Fulton battle for the ball in the air (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies' backline were on song for 75 minutes as Albion looked home and hosed and an edgy finale should not detract from what appeared defensive progress.

Albion lined up to start without a recognised centre-forward after it emerged Brandon Thomas-Asante was missing with a knock suffered in the midweek EFL Cup exit at Stoke.

Matt Phillips led the line centrally in a front three in Thomas-Asante's absence, though there was a boost in new recruit Josh Maja on the bench for the first time, alongside fellow new boy Jeremy Sarmiento. Both enjoyed around 20 minutes late on plus stoppages and will be better for it. Sarmiento especially was peerless under pressure.

Albion's two changes from the previous league game, at Blackburn last weekend, were Swift for Thomas-Asante and Erik Pieters - who had a good 90 minutes at Stoke in the cup - for Nathaniel Chalobah. Swift started out left of the hosts' front three.

Semi Ajayi volleys Albion ahead (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Corberan's side responded to any optimism inside The Hawthorns ahead of kick off with a bright and purposeful starts. The hosts were much the brighter and particularly willing to attack down the right, where Jed Wallace, Jayson Molumby and Darnell Furlong linked well.

A couple of occasions saw crosses just spin away from blue and white stripes.

Conor Townsend sent a well-placed free-kick well over but it was no surprise when Albion edged ahead on 18 minutes.

Swans were unable to deal with a Furlong long throw and John Swift climbed well to recycle play for Townsend to head across the box and Ajayi finished like a striker with a cushioned effort from five yards out.

The visitors tried to respond but the closest they mustered was Jay Fulton's downwards header bouncing narrowly wide.

Okay Yokuslu tested Rushworth and sent an effort wide from set-pieces as the hosts threatened a second, but they wasted no time after the break.

Darnell Furlong flicks the ball towards goal as it goes in off the back of Swansea keeper Carl Rushworth (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Swift's corner five minutes after the restart was helped on by Furlong, clipped a defender on to the crossbar, bounced back off Rushworth and crossed the line.

Swans found the bar through Jerry Yates in their first real threat minutes before Swift's penalty made it 3-0. Swift played in Townsend who was clearly tripped by Darling. Assistant boss Jorge Alarcon was booked for calling for a second yellow card.

The visitors looked dead and buried but rallied from nowhere with 15 minutes to go.

Darling powered in an impressive header from the edge of the box from a corner and it got the Baggies rocking.

Alex Palmer came to the rescue with a big save from close range to deny Wood with Albion's backline less assured than it was.

The home side, through Furlong, conceded a needless corner and Darling was a menace again. His header was recycled into a packed six-yard box and Wood was able to scramble over the line from close range.

The Hawthorns grew more and more anxious. Furlong had a shot blocked, Townsend struck over and Ajayi saw an effort blocked.

Nine minutes added time did nothing for fast-beating Baggies hearts. The hosts shipped another needless corner and Ben Cabango rose to head inches wide of the upright with Palmer rooted.

John Swift makes it 3-0 from the penalty spot (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

That was the Wales visitors' last real chance as Albion, with Sarmiento's dribbling and trickery useful late on, able to dig in and grind out a crucial three points.

Teams

Albion (3-4-3): Palmer; Ajayi, Kipre, Pieters (Bartley, 82); Furlong, Yokuslu (Chalobah, 68), Molumby, Townsend; Wallace (Sarmiento, 78), Phillips (Mowatt, 68), Swift (Maja, 78)

Subs not used: Griffiths, Gardner-Hickman, Ingram, Fellows.

Swansea City (3-4-1-2): Rushworth; Darling, Cabango, Wood; Ashby (Patino, 61), Grimes (c), Fulton, Key; Cooper (Cullen, 61); Yates (Ginnelly, 89), Piroe.

Subs not used: Fisher, Allen, Paterson, Kuharevich, Naughton, Abdulai

Attendance: 24,051