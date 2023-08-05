Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jed Wallace: West Brom will right the wrongs of opening day defeat

Premium
By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

New club captain Jed Wallace insists Albion will be back on the training pitches from 8.30am tomorrow morning to right the wrongs of an opening-day defeat.

Albion captain Jed Wallace (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Albion captain Jed Wallace (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Albion winger - speaking on behalf of Carlos Corberan who saw a late red card in the 2-1 defeat at Ewood Park - insists there is no blame attached to individuals by the boss or team-mates as the Baggies started with defeat on the road.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News