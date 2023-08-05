Jed Wallace: West Brom will right the wrongs of opening day defeat

The Albion winger - speaking on behalf of Carlos Corberan who saw a late red card in the 2-1 defeat at Ewood Park - insists there is no blame attached to individuals by the boss or team-mates as the Baggies started with defeat on the road.
New club captain Jed Wallace insists Albion will be back on the training pitches from 8.30am tomorrow morning to right the wrongs of an opening-day defeat.
