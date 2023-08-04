Action for Albion fans submit Carlos Corberan letter on eve of season

Action for Albion committee members Paul Faulkner and Alistair Jones. Pic: Lewis Cox/E&S Action for Albion committee members Paul Faulkner and Alistair Jones. Pic: Lewis Cox/E&S

Fan pressure group Action for Albion, launched last season in response to Guochuan Lai’s ownership, have delivered a letter to Spanish head coach on the eve of the Championship season.

The note, delivered to Corberan by group committee members Alistair Jones and Paul Faulkner yesterday, reflected on his impact upon taking charge last season and featured AFA’s strong message ‘support the team not the owners’. It reads below.

Friday 4th August 2023

An Open Letter to Mr. Carlos Corberan, Head Coach of West Bromwich Albion Football Club

Dear Carlos,

Before this crucial season begins, we are writing to you personally to express our thanks and admiration for everything you have done for the club so far and, naturally, wish you all the best for the nine months ahead.

Though our form faded at the end of last season, we have not forgotten what a transformation you bought about when you first came to us. Struggling at the bottom of the table, with morale sinking ever lower, it was a desperate time. The fantastic run of results you then achieved felt nothing short of miraculous. For the first time in a long time, we had smiles on our faces.

Even now, despite missing out on the play offs, and with the owners of the club failing to excite us – and support you – by improving the squad, season ticket sales have been incredibly strong. Make no mistake, this is down to you.

At West Bromwich Albion we are all – you, your staff and the fans – part of a football club steeped in nearly one hundred and fifty years of tradition. It means a lot to us that you and your coaching team plainly appreciate this, which is another reason that the bond you have established with our fans is so strong.

It is clear to us that all you’ve achieved at West Brom so far has come despite the clubs owners, not because of them.

Action For Albion was formed due to grave concerns about the conduct, motives and competence of our owners. Our campaigning in the local and national media has taken us all the way to 10 Downing Street where the Prime Minister listened personally to our concerns.

Every step of the way we have tried to ensure that our campaigning hasn’t got in the way of you doing your job. Our support for you and the players will remain as strong as our concerns for the clubs future under this ownership regime.

As we emphasise over and over again, we support the team, not the owners. And this season, once again, we will be right behind you, at The Hawthorns and everywhere else you send the players out in our shirts, we will be there in numbers, proud to be on your team.

Whatever this season brings, on or off the pitch, you already have a proud place in the long history of our club. In otherwise difficult times, you have often been a lone shining light, pulling us all through.

Long may you and your family live and prosper with us.

Estamos contigo Carlos !!

Best Regards,