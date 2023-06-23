Notification Settings

Burnley complete £7m deal for Dara O’Shea

By Ollie Westbury

Albion have confirmed Republic of Ireland international Dara O’Shea has joined Burnley.

Dara O'Shea (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The fee for the 24-year-old was reported to be in the region of £7m.

It was a much-needed deal for Albion, who as they are no longer in receipt of parachute payments, have made no secret of their need to sell players this summer, and O’Shea is among their most saleable assets.

In a statement on the club's website, Albion said: "Dara will always be welcome at The Hawthorns and leaves with the best wishes of everyone associated with the club."

O'Shea made 107 appearances for the Baggies after joining the club as a 16-year-old from Dublin-based St Kevin’s Boys.

Slaven Bilić gave him his league debut against Leeds during the 2019/20 promotion campaign, and he enjoyed regular Premier League game time the following season.

He captained the side against Hull City in August and passed the 100-match milestone in February’s game at Birmingham City.

Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

