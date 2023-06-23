Burnley complete £7m deal for Dara O’Shea

Dara O'Shea (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The fee for the 24-year-old was reported to be in the region of £7m.

It was a much-needed deal for Albion, who as they are no longer in receipt of parachute payments, have made no secret of their need to sell players this summer, and O’Shea is among their most saleable assets.

In a statement on the club's website, Albion said: "Dara will always be welcome at The Hawthorns and leaves with the best wishes of everyone associated with the club."

O'Shea made 107 appearances for the Baggies after joining the club as a 16-year-old from Dublin-based St Kevin’s Boys.

Slaven Bilić gave him his league debut against Leeds during the 2019/20 promotion campaign, and he enjoyed regular Premier League game time the following season.