West Brom 'excited' by teenager Harry Whitwell says Richard Beale

Youngster Harry Whitwell training with the West Brom first team (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Whitwell, 17, went into the first year of his scholarship at The Hawthorns last summer, but within months was handed a professional contract to keep him at the club until June 2025.

The contract came following a string of impressive displays in Albion's PL2 side - and the teenager has continued to catch the eye throughout the season.

Speaking to the club's website as part of an 'Academy in focus' series, Beale has praised Whitwell for his progression and insists the club are excited by his talent.

He said: "He is a really, really good learner and sometimes people don't place as much emphasis on that as they should do.

"He takes information on board quickly, he will ask a lot of questions and move forward with that and transfer it onto the pitch, which is really positive for a young players' development.

"He's a strong runner with close control, he scans very early and plays in the future, sees where the opponents are and and where the space is.

"For a first year scholar that is good going and a good marker that he is moving in the right direction.

"He's humble, a really good lad and we are excited by him."

Whitwell had already played a number of games for the club's under 18 side as a schoolboy - before being handed his chance in the PL2 squad at the start of last season.

He scored a superb volley in the PL2 Cup clash with Watford back in September, and his performances led to an England under 18 call up, with Whitwell helping the Young Lions win the Costa Cálida Supercup 2022.

The youngster is delighted with the faith his coaches and the club have put in him this season - and he hopes to grab any opportunity he is given to continue progressing through the ranks.

He added: "To sign my scholar was a good achievement but then to sign my pro contract in November was something I didn't think would happen so quickly.

"The coaches have instilled faith in me and hopefully I've tried to repay them on the pitch, and giving me a pro has shown the club have faith in me.

"When you put the shirt on you get the history of the club, and playing at The Hawthorns you get that feeling, I want that more and more.