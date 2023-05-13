Roy Hodgson credits West Brom and Dan Ashworth for 'saving' managerial career

Former Baggies boss Roy Hodgson with ex-technical director Dan Ashworth during their England days

The 75-year-old returned to the game earlier this year to help Crystal Palace fight off relegation from the Premier League - his 23rd job in management.

His latest role came 12 years on from taking over at The Hawthorns - as Albion turned to the experienced manager to guide them to survival in the 2010/2011 season.

Hodgson achieved 11th and 10th placed top flight finishes with the Baggies - before departing to take over England.

Ahead of what could be his final two weeks at Selhurst Park - Hodgson has spoken about his time at Albion and how his move to The Hawthorns helped to 'save' him following his sacking at Liverpool.

He also reserved special praise for former technical director Ashworth, now at Newcastle United, for his persistent in trying to bring Hodgson to the club to replace Roberto Di Matteo.

Speaking to Gary Neville on The Overlap podcast, Hodgson said: "It was the second time I had been sacked, Blackburn was the first and that was the second.

"I was really very fortunate that West Brom were very, very good to me.

"Once again I could re-kindle my love of the game and get the love of a club and fans back.

"Luckily Dan Ashworth worked hard to persuade me that I should do it, it save me in a way.

"It got me back onto a track I thought I should be in and I was able to learn a lot of lessons and it re-booted me to some extent.

"Sometimes in life when you're coaching for long spells you need re-booting from time to time and it is good if you have people around you who can help you re-boot."

Hodgson returned to Palace in March and has won five out of seven games - with Palace ensuring survival with a handful of games remaining.

The former Baggies boss admitted it could be the final two weeks of his 47 year managerial career - but he won't be shutting the door on another potential return if an opportunity presents itself.

He said: "I intend to do this year, I made the mistake when I left Palace four years ago of accepting people were retiring me.

"But I came back and went to Watford and people forgave me for that.

"I've done it again and now I've said the future will be what it is, what will happen will happen.