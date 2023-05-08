West Brom boss Carlos Corberan: Planning for next season starts now

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan

Baggies fell to a 3-2 defeat in South Wales after Joel Piroe scored a free-kick with the final action of their season to give the hosts victory.

The 40-year-old's side still had slim play-off hopes prior to their game at the Swansea.com Stadium but Sunderland's 3-0 victory at Preston meant regardless of Albion's result they would be in the Championship for the third consecutive season.

And with the conclusion of the campaign, the Baggies boss says discussions have not taken place yet about next season but planning will start tomorrow.

He said: "I don't know the limitations or the possibilities of the situation because I haven't [spoken about it] yet.

"From tomorrow I guarantee you that I will start to work for next season.

"In football, you don't have time to waste, and the faster we know our possibilities and the resources and everything else, the better for us to start to create the team West Bromwich needs to have.

"It is our responsibility to start to work and move forward from today, because we know which competition we are going to be playing in.

"The quicker and faster you move forward and try to create everything that we need to, the better it will be for us."

Okay Yokuslu gave Baggies the lead in South Wales before Luke Cundle scored to make it all square at the interval.

After the break, Semi Ajayi gave Albion the lead for the second time but Olivier Ntcham equalised again for the Swans.

Piroe's curling strike, the final kick of the season, gave them three points in stoppage time.

And Corberan thought his side were good value for at least a point.

He said: "It is very disappointing the fact we did not get something from that game. It was a game that for me, knowing how Swansea will play, we did enough things to at least take a point. I do not think we deserved a defeat.

"It is one of the more frustrating defeats, not because we did not achieve the play-offs but for the fact we should not have conceded the third goal. And we could have taken something. But in general, Swansea is a very good team and they play very good football and maybe the draw was the normal result.

"I think the players put a lot of effort into the game if you see the circumstances of how we arrived at the game with the number of players we have because we lost Marc (Albrighton) during the week.