Bitesize Baggies: West Brom fans on individual performances ahead of final day

Albion fans had big expectations when Marc Albrighton arrived on loan from Leicester in January (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

They were left languishing when Steve Bruce was sacked - before Carlos Corberan revived the Baggies following his arrival back in October.

Since then there have seen highs and there have been lows, collectively and individually.

On the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast Fan Chat Show, fans gave their take the disappointments among the squad this season and who they expected to see more from:

Chris Hall

For me, Marc Albrighton is the obvious one. I thought he would be a good signing but I don't subscribe to some of the stick he is getting.

I do feel for him, he was maybe not the right signing for us and has been a square peg in a round hole, but when he came in many thought that is some signing, but he has disappointed, he really has.

One that some look at is John Swift, but I think what he has done is massively underrated.

When you look at the data, we are a lot less threatening when Swift is not in the side. We are more likely to score than concede.

Mike Robertson

I expected more from all of them to be honest. Carlos has rejuvenated the squad but I expected more.

For me, in recent weeks Wallace hasn't been great, but you have to look at Albrighton.

He is a Premier League winner, he was playing well last season and we expected a whole lot more from him.

James Evans

I'm most disappointed in the other January signing - Nathaniel Chalobah.

He is injured now but when he came in I thought he would suit Corberan's style.

I like the way he gets around the pitch, some say he is lazy but if you watch him closely he just picks up a position early.