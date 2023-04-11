West Brom 2 QPR 2 - player ratings

A dejected Erik Pieters (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Griffiths 5

A tough afternoon for the young keeper. Didn't do a lot wrong - but a poor touch on a pass back left him stretching to clear and he fired it in off QPR's Martin. Uncharacteristic because he has looked good in recent weeks.

Darnell Furlong 5

Average, middle of the road display. Possessed a bit of danger with his throw in and tried to get forward in support of his winger.

Erik Pieters 5

He's had a tough few days, which isn't too surprising given he has been patched up to get through recent weeks. Had another physical battle against Martin and Dykes.

Semi Ajayi 6

Recovered from his bad afternoon on Friday to poke home an early goal. Had a few shaky moments - but Albion collectively didn't look great at the back.

Conor Townsend 5

The captain for the day didn't have his best game. Slipped in possession in the second half and it nearly ended with a QPR chance. Should have made it 3-1 against the run of play when the ball sat nicely for him in the box.

Nathaniel Chalobah 4

Similar to Friday, a suspect display from Chalobah. Struggled in possession, and shrugged off the ball far too easily at times when in possession.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman 4

Very much an afternoon to forget for the youngster. Gave the ball away on numerous occasions - and along with Chalobah seemed to be caught out of position a lot. Always tried to get on the ball, but just didn't happen for him.

Jed Wallace 5

Another out of colour performance from Albion's star this season. Did get into some good areas early on - but struggled, like most Albion players did in the second half.

Marc Albrighton 5

Played a hand in the second goal, crossing for Swift whose shot then fell to Ajayi. Aside from that, the game seemed to pass him by and went off on the hour.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 6

Showed his usual work rate and was rewarded with an early goal - getting on the end of Swift's cross. Didn't have too much in the way of clear cut chances - with Albion not creating a great deal.

Subs

61 Tom Rogic for Gardner-Hickman 4

Like Rotherham, showed a few decent touches but created next to nothing.

61 Karlan Grant for Albrighton 4

Dragged a shot wide but did little else

76 Jayson Molumby for Chalobah - N/A