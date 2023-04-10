Carlos Corberan urges West Brom players to 'take responsibility'

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion squandered two points as they let slip a two-goal lead against out-of-sorts relegation-battling QPR at The Hawthorns.

Corberan's side are now winless in four in the business end of the campaign. A gap to sixth somehow remained just five points after the Baggies took a single point from six available over the Bank Holiday weekend.

In the end they were fortunate to escape with a point against the Rs but, now down in 11th, the head coach stressed his squad needs to stand up and take responsibility with some key players absent.

"We are facing a moment of the season with difficulty because of the injuries we're having," Corberan said.

"We didn't have Bartley, O'Shea, Okay, Molumby in a normal condition because he trained yesterday and he gave us the positive feeling that he could be involved.

"Dike was sick this week, we couldn't use him as much as we'd have liked.

"The difficult situation is affecting more the squad, but we could be giving a better answer to the difficulties we are having.

"We must take responsibility to change the momentum and to play with a lot of personality and focus. We need to do things better."

Jayson Molumby returned earlier than billed as a late substitute but Albion's absent spine of he, Dara O'Shea and Okay Yokuslu has been telling.

Corberan still had options to call upon but performances have been left wanting when most important.

Albion players and home fans were a bag of nerves and these were multiplied when an error from 21-year-old goalkeeper Josh Griffiths allowed Chris Martin to equalise.

"In the pitch, I didn't see the players comfortable," Corberan added. "When you're winning 2-0 and you have possibilities, against a team which was pressing only a little bit our goal kicks, we should have been able to.

"I know that when my players are dominating the game, but little by little we didn't have the harmony to play, to compete. That was the key problem.

"After their first goal, we were panicking because you can start to think that you can lose the advantage you had.

"After the accident of the second goal, it became very difficult to change that."

Kyle Bartley was absent after feeling a hamstring issue in the defeat at Rotherham on Friday and will be sent for a scan. Yokuslu (ankle) was deemed not return to return.

Boos rang around The Hawthorns at full-time, but Corberan said: "Everything depends on us and, more than the fans, we need to talk about us. Today was a perfect day to change this momentum, after the previous three games.

"At home we had the possibility to change this and to change this.