Analysis: A chance squandered with West Brom too limp in final third

Okay Yokuslu of West Bromwich Albion and Ryan Leonard of Millwall (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

On what was largely an afternoon to forget for second-tier play-off contenders, the Baggies were offered an immediate chance to reduce the deficit to where they need to be as action resumed.

But Carlos Corberan’s men let the opportunity slip through their fingers and it was another top-six rival, Millwall, who left much the happier with a share of the spoils.

In truth, it was the correct outcome and a fair result. The Baggies might have just shaded the tight and tense contest generally but there was very little in it.

By reputation alone Millwall are strong and robust. Under former Birmingham and Stoke chief Gary Rowett they have developed into an impressive outfit and are worthy of their current play-off position – it is no fluke they are now fifth with a four-point buffer to the chasing pack.

But still the hosts would have backed themselves, particularly with their incredible Hawthorns record behind them, to have too much – even with key personnel missing injured – when it really mattered.

There was a big-game feel at The Hawthorns ahead of kick-off, as should have been expected. Many billed the clash as must-win as far as Albion’s play-off hopes – albeit that wasn’t quite the case mathematically.

But it could’ve been a key weekend, when factoring in unexpected defeats for Blackburn, Coventry and Norwich as tension caught up with the contenders.

Albion’s point actually saw them reduce the deficit slightly on the aforementioned trio, but Millwall’s share of the spoils ensured the Baggies’ deficit to sixth remains five points, with that game in hand still in place.

That considered, the outcome was far from a disaster for Corberan and his troops, it is not the end of the road or curtains closed on fading top-six aspirations.

It is another clean sheet – more impressive given the crippling Dara O’Shea and Jayson Molumby injury setbacks last week – to make it 11 shutouts from 12 at fortress Hawthorns.

But, so used to seeing home wins, a failure to break to break the Lions down in the context of the run-in feels like worse than a draw. It is the first time the Baggies have failed to score at home since October in Corberan’s first match in charge against Sheffield United.

Albion’s real issue on Saturday was the lack of a cutting edge. Millwall goalkeeper George Long was largely untroubled.

And their superiority waned after the break. For spells of the second period it was Rowett’s men doing more of the advancing.

When the hosts needed a big finish there was, a very contentious penalty decision aside, little to truly test resilient Millwall.

There were moments, Jed Wallace and Daryl Dike had efforts blocked and Adam Reach shot just wide – but one shot on target wasn’t enough.

The lack of a cutting edge is nothing new, but it is pretty unfair to use it as a stick to beat Corberan’s Albion with.

They are not a free-scoring side who are going to blow opponents away by threes and fours or more.

That is not necessarily because it isn’t in the head coach’s DNA, but also because the firepower simply isn’t strong enough within the squad, that has showed across the season.

Albion’s home record under Corberan is astonishing and the numbers in general are excellent despite recent away woes, that is clear in rising from the bottom of the pile to play-off contention.

But many of those wins have been narrow, lots of 1-0s and 2-0s at best. Albion have won by three goals in the league just once under the Spaniard, at home to lowly Rotherham (3-0) – the only other occasion they scored three times was to rally and win from behind having fallen two goals down at Luton.

Albion’s goals for tally for their position in the table isn’t comparatively low against rivals around them, but it might not be enough to get them where they need to be. Churning out narrow wins is difficult, Gary Megson’s Albion managed it, but you need to be economical and make the few moments count.

It isn’t just a lack of consistent goalscorers – Dike and Brandon Thomas-Asante lead the way with seven in all competitions – but clear chances created is at times at a premium. Sometimes creative conviction lacks.

More pertinent to Albion’s top six fears is the aforementioned double O’Shea and Molumby blow. The curse of the international break, once more. You fear the loss of two more regular and influential starters may stretch this squad too far.

Referee Jeremy Simpson did nothing to help the game. Albion were wrongly denied a penalty by the letter of the law in an offside mistake, and the official must have thought it was Christmas he was so card happy – but he is by no way the sole reason the hosts didn’t win.