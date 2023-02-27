West Brom 2-0 Middlesbrough - player ratings

Josh Griffiths
Claimed an early cross and was commanding airily. One first-half save and then untested until stunning stoppage-time stop.
Alert 8
Darnell Furlong
A steady display from the right-back, who was diligent in his defensive work, if a little reserved going forward with Giles to contend with.
Competitive 7
Dara O’Shea
More than played his part in the welcome return of a clean sheet. Used the ball well and organised Albion’s backline.
Measured 7
Erik Pieters
Had perhaps dipped slightly below high standards, but was back to them here. A calm, composed and clever defender.
Accomplished 8
Conor Townsend
Like Furlong, performed well overall against dangerous opposition. Might have had an assist, but neat low cross was spurned.
Useful 7
Jayson Molumby
Deservedly back in the starting XI and put himself about as has been expected. Shanked a Townsend cross, but more importantly, flew into tackles.
Busy 7
Okay Yokuslu
Didn’t stand out as much as previously, but was quietly efficient again in mopping up and doing dirty work.
Strong 7
Jed Wallace
Back on the right and in excellent form. Assist for Dike’s opener, shot over and had another blocked. Such a threat and tireless until the end.
Flying 8
John Swift
One of his best displays in a while back in the No.10 role. Delicious passes for both goals showed wonderful ability.
Natural 8
Grady Diangana
Can be pleased with a positive afternoon, albeit came off after 50 minutes with a possible knock. Showed lively flashes before break.
Positive 7
Daryl Dike
An afternoon to remember for the double goal hero. Took them well and could have had a hat-trick but for Steffen save. Ran into the ground.
Tireless 8
Substitutes
Marc Albrighton (for Diangana, 50) Ran hard when Albion needed it 6. Brandon Thomas-Asante (for Dike, 77) A good outball in closing stages 6. Nathaniel Chalobah (for Swift, 86). Semi Ajayi (for Pieters, 86). Taylor Gardner-Hickman (for Molumby, 90+6). Subs not used: Button, Reach.