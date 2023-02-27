West Brom 2-0 Middlesbrough - player ratings

Dara O'Shea and Josh Griffiths (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Josh Griffiths

Claimed an early cross and was commanding airily. One first-half save and then untested until stunning stoppage-time stop.

Alert 8

Darnell Furlong

A steady display from the right-back, who was diligent in his defensive work, if a little reserved going forward with Giles to contend with.

Competitive 7

Dara O’Shea

More than played his part in the welcome return of a clean sheet. Used the ball well and organised Albion’s backline.

Measured 7

Erik Pieters

Had perhaps dipped slightly below high standards, but was back to them here. A calm, composed and clever defender.

Accomplished 8

Conor Townsend

Like Furlong, performed well overall against dangerous opposition. Might have had an assist, but neat low cross was spurned.

Useful 7

Jayson Molumby

Deservedly back in the starting XI and put himself about as has been expected. Shanked a Townsend cross, but more importantly, flew into tackles.

Busy 7

Okay Yokuslu

Didn’t stand out as much as previously, but was quietly efficient again in mopping up and doing dirty work.

Strong 7

Jed Wallace

Back on the right and in excellent form. Assist for Dike’s opener, shot over and had another blocked. Such a threat and tireless until the end.

Flying 8

John Swift

One of his best displays in a while back in the No.10 role. Delicious passes for both goals showed wonderful ability.

Natural 8

Grady Diangana

Can be pleased with a positive afternoon, albeit came off after 50 minutes with a possible knock. Showed lively flashes before break.

Positive 7

Daryl Dike

An afternoon to remember for the double goal hero. Took them well and could have had a hat-trick but for Steffen save. Ran into the ground.

Tireless 8

Substitutes