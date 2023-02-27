Josh Griffiths admits to living his West Brom dream

Josh Griffiths is embraced by Brandon Thomas-Asante as well as other Albion colleagues after a first clean sheet for the club at the third time of asking (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 21-year-old academy graduate played a key role as Carlos Corberan's men continued their excellent home form with a fine 2-0 Championship victory over in-form Middlesbrough on Saturday.

It was a proud moment for Griffiths, who joined the club aged 10, and his family. The youngster made key saves in either half to repel Boro for a maiden shutout at the third attempt for Albion having replaced David Button between the sticks with No.1 Alex Palmer sidelined with injury.

"It's hard to describe, it's a massive feeling and to do it so late on it felt like an important save because if they score there it's a twitchy last few minutes," Griffiths explained to BBC WM of his performance and in particular a big late save from Isaiah Jones.

"I'm happy to contribute and I'll be remembering my first clean sheet for West Brom forever.

"It's tough (to put into words), I'm just absolutely buzzing with the win and my first clean sheet for West Brom.

"To do it at home, in front of the fans, and with my family here as well, it's the best feeling."

Griffiths, from Hereford, added: "It's probably only sort of sinking in now, now I've played a few games.

"Obviously last week I got told quite late I was playing (debut against Blackburn) and it's such a busy week, so many games, you don't have time to sit back and think.

"I've dreamt about playing for West Brom ever since I signed when I was 10. It's been 11 years now and to finally do it is massive for me.

"It just motivates me to go on and play as many games as possible."

Griffiths was recalled from his loan at League One Portsmouth in January, prior to Palmer's injury, with Corberan keen to run the rule at close quarters with an eye on the keeper challenging Button's back-up role.

He was beaten in the final minute by a Ben Brereton Diaz free-kick on his debut two Wednesdays ago before Watford struck three times at Vicarage Road to down Corberan's men 3-2.

Corberan answered supporters' call to give the former Pompey, Lincoln and Cheltenham loanee his senior chance and Griffiths acknowledged the moment Albion fans offered him a huge reception ahead of a Blackburn bow.

"Exactly the same (shivers down spine!)" Griffiths said. "It's the best feeling, to know they are behind me and the reception was unbelievable, so a massive thank you to them.