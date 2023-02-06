West Brom boss Carlos Corberan leads bookies' odds to take over at Leeds United

Carlos Corberan is shortest odds with bookmakers to replaced sacked Leeds boss Jesse Marsch (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

After suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Jesse Marsch lost his job less than 24 hours later.

And the bookies wasted no time in putting Corberan as short as 6/4 with Sky Bet, the clear favourite on a list that also includes former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa and ex-Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Leeds are in need of a manager with a track record of turning struggling sides around, and Corberan would fit the bill having guided Albion from the bottom of the Championship into the play-off places.

He also had similar success at Huddersfield Town, and is well known at Leeds having been their under-23s coach and a first-team coach under Bielsa before leaving to take over the Terriers.

Corberan signed a two-and-a-half year deal at The Hawthorns, to run until 2025, at the end of October and has led a stunning transformation of the Baggies.

A Leeds statement read: "Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties.

"Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season.

"Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club.

"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future.