West Brom hoping to close gap at top

The visitors ran close to pulling off a surprise win against the previously unbeaten home side but succumbed to two late goals as the Clarets prevailed 2-1.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley were deserved winners having finally found a breakthrough against a deep and drilled Baggies backline.

Albion might have found their way into play-off contention having previously been bottom of the pile upon Corberan’s appointment, but the boss only wants to look forwards – and upwards – to progress.

“Personally I want to watch more the gap I’ve still to get than the one that we have done,” Corberan said in the wake of the disappointing late defeat. “Because for me what we have done – I understand that this is gone.

“And on Friday the game showed us that there we need to keep growing and (what) we need to do to compete more and better in these type of games.”

Corberan felt his side gave full commitment to the contest between two form teams in Lancashire, but added Albion lacked the ‘personality’ to break Burnley down further.

“Not only because it was late, the team has the pain because they always commit with the situation,” he added. “They were doing an amazing effort, but in these games the effort is one part and the personality is another part.